Arrest reports from Sept. 30-Oct. 8 Published 3:01 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 30-Oct. 8:

Alabaster

Oct. 2

-Steven William Lojuk, 43, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – assault 3rd.

-Douglas Clayton Compton, 33, of Bowling Green, KY, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less, driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled, and failure to appear.

Oct. 3

-Rafael Roa Casanova, 39, of Calera, public intoxication.

-Dior Ahamnd Gholston, 25, of Birmingham, alias warrant (driving without obtaining license), alias warrant (failure to register vehicle), alias warrant (extreme left side) and alias warrant (under influence of substance impairs).

-Rafael Roa Casanova, 39, of Calera, public intoxication.

-Carol Jean Holsomback, 25, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Oct. 5

-Amanda I. Nelson, 40, of Tuscaloosa, larceny/theft – theft – pickpicket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Stanley Karl Williams, 43, of Alabaster, alias warrant (driving while revoked).

Oct. 6

-Carolina Misajel, 32, of Hoover, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Tre Melik Edwards, 28, of Alabaster, FTA – driving while suspended.

Oct. 7

-Anjelica Michelle Pearce, 32, of Alabaster, assault third degree.

-Byron Joshua Mason, 27, of Montgomery, alias warrant (expired tag).

-Demarco Martez Starks, 33, of Birmingham, driving under the influence of alcohol.

-Jerianah Khrystian Cohill, 21, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Heaven Samone Rodgers, 22, of Alabaster, alias (speeding).

Oct. 8

-William Blake Chaisson, 21, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Emmanuel Macedonia Marrtinez, 20, of Alabaster, bail jumping second degree.

-Joshua Wayne Hardy, 40, of Hoover, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Brian Hodge, 26, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.

Helena

Oct. 3

-Bryan Jose Quinonez, 23, possession of a controlled substance.

-Juan Carlos Rodos, 26, certain persons forbidden to possess pistol.

Oct. 5

-Dandra Denise Law, 30, domestic violence – third degree.

Oct. 7

-Eric Flint McKenzie, 21, bail jumping second degree.

Montevallo

Sept. 30

-Kenneth Howard Pickett, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.

Oct. 3

-Demetrius Lee Smith, 41, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.

Oct. 5

-Brandon Lee Hendrix, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-James Howard Jackson, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Oct. 6

-Kendra Samone Green, of Alabaster, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

Oct. 1

-Nicholas Summers, 28, of Northport, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Ever Guardela Bermudez, 31, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

Oct. 2

-Eddie Whitehead, 38, of Tuscaloosa, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Oct. 3

-Patricia Burnett, 45, of Indianapolis, Inn., burglary in the third degree – non-residence – force.

-David Smith, 41, of Indianapolis, Inn., burglary in the third degree – non-residence – force.

-Matthew Collins, 42, of Thorsby, violation of domestic violence protection order.

-Aaron Long, 44, of Lenoir, Tenn., ignition interlock devices.

Oct. 4

-Ashelyn Hinton, 36, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Oct. 5

-Charles Conwell, 34, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Rene Miranda, 20, of Pelham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Oct. 6

-Justin Honeycutt, 27, Alabaster, drug paraphernalia; use or possess; delivery or sale.

-Antonio Furniss, 38, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Oct. 7

-Matthew Horrell, 29, of Alabaster, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Eric West, 35, of Pelham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Todd Duffee, 54, of Sylacauga, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.