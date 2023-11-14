AIM Academy in Helena to open in December Published 11:11 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

By Emily Reed | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – Employees at the new AIM Academy are busily preparing for the school’s grand opening in just a few weeks.

“We are so excited to really welcome the community of Helena,” said Rachel Atherton, AIM Academy Helena’s director and director of marketing and communications.

The new childcare center is expected to open the first week in December, pending licensing and construction. The school will open next to El Tejano, off of County Road 52, and will serve the needs of working parents by offering childcare for children ages 6-weeks through age 5. The school will also offer an after-school program for children ages 5 to 10, and there will be summer programs available for school-aged children as well.

“We have several things that are program differentiators,” Atherton said. “We are fully DHR-licensed and certified. We have a secure-locked entry so parents can trust that there is only one way in and out of our building and there is a specific code to get inside. We also have ‘WatchMeGrow’ cameras, which allow parents the opportunity to observe their children in the school environment. I think parents often really enjoy having a sneak peak of what their kids are like at school, and get the opportunity to see them in that environment.”

Additionally, AIM Academy Helena follows all of the USDA guidelines for the meals served, while also incorporating fresh and organic ingredients in the foods served.

Atherton said AIM Academy is a private school, and play-based with the curriculum.

“The kids get to come and be engaged,” Atherton said. “They get to really explore open-ended play and foster their natural instincts and interest. You will see a lot of wooden toys here. They also have the opportunity to sit and participate in table-working such as handwriting and more traditional subjects.”

The school will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, with the majority of the school curriculum being taught from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Atherton said there are options for students to attend both full-time and part-time options.

“We are not a daycare, we are a preschool,” Atherton said. “We have teachers here at the school who are really excited and ready to invest in their students. They genuinely love the kids, and as a mom myself, I take comfort in that.”

AIM Academy started in 2022, where school owner Scott Cotter and business partner Robert Moffett, have a combined 45 years of experience in the industry. The two have managed more than 300 centers during their careers.

The Helena location will be the fourth location of AIM Academy to open in Alabama, with locations in Pike Road, Chelsea, Trussville and a fifth location opening soon in Meridianville.

The school’s curriculum does fall within the Alabama state guidelines with what students need for kindergarten.

“The students signing up for our Pre-K program will be adequately prepared to go on to kindergarten,” Atherton said.

The Helena location will employ roughly 30 individuals, with about 15-20 teachers on staff.

Atherton said an Open House is being planned, which will be a “holiday-fest” where individuals will be invited to stop by and find out more information about the school.

There will also be a ribbon cutting held and a grand opening.

For now, anyone interested in registering their child for the school is encouraged to call the school directly at 205-882-4040 or to email at ratherton@youraimacademy.com.