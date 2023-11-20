Montevallo plans Christmas parade Published 10:42 am Monday, November 20, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Residents are used to downtown Montevallo looking like a Norman Rockwell painting during the Christmas season, and on Thursday, Nov. 30, downtown will become even more festive during the city’s Christmas parade.

The annual Christmas parade will start at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Wadsworth and Ashville Road (Alabama 119) and proceed south on Main Street for five blocks ending at Shelby Street.

“The event will start with Christmas music from JQ’s One Man Swing Band on the post office lawn prior to the tree-lighting ceremony by Tim Tingle at 5:30 p.m.,” said Adele Nelson, executive director of the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce.

Parade attendees will be able to enjoy the holiday window decorations in businesses’ storefronts, and will also have the chance to win awards in a variety of different categories; Best Overall, Most Creative, Most Christmas Spirit and Best Theme.

“The winners of the Montevallo Main Street 7th Annual Holiday Window Decorating Competition will be announced at the tree-lighting ceremony”, Nelson said. “Our Christmas tree, Christmas banners, lights and parade will help kick off the holiday season.”

Parade registration is free, but those wanting to participate must return a completed application to the Chamber either by emailing it to montevallochamber@gmail.com or mailing it to P.O. Box 270, Montevallo, AL 35115 no later than Monday, Nov. 20. Participants and attendees are encouraged to follow all safety guidelines during the parade.

This year’s Montevallo Christmas Parade sponsors include the City of Montevallo, Dixie Decorations, Dixon Designs, Lucky’s Foodland, Montevallo Main Street, Team Lehman, The Type Shop, Trustmark Bank, Slice, Montevallo ACE Hardware, State Farm/Bob Butterworth, Blue Phrog Gallery, Falcon Art Supply, University of Montevallo and State Legislators: Sen. April Weaver, Rep. Russell Bedsole and Rep. Kenneth Paschal.