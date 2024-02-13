Oak Mountain State Fair announces dates for 2024 outing Published 1:03 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The tried and true tradition of the Oak Mountain State Fair is set to make its annual return over an upcoming three-week period to begin during the last week of March.

Returning to the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, the fair will be open over a three week period beginning on March 27 and running until April 14. Over that schedule, the fair will be closed Monday and Tuesday of each week.

As in past years, Kissel Entertainment will provide the Oak Mountain State Fair with a large collection and variety of rides, including family-friendly ones. This year, the fair is also advertising that it will feature the world’s tallest traveling giant Ferris wheel in its lineup of attractions.

However, event organizers wish to remind attendees that admission costs for each ride are not included in the price of admission to the fair grounds. However, unlike past iterations, parking for the fair will not come at a cost to visitors.

“Our fair is a family-friendly event featuring rides, attractions, food and more,” read the event’s website. “This year we are offering free parking every day, plus free attractions by The Sea Lion Splash and The Dominguez Circus with paid admission.”

All of the classic staples of fairground cuisine, such as corndogs, funnel cakes and cotton candy, will be readily available for fair guests and a full roster of carnival style games will also be present.

The fair will open on Wednesday, March 27 with Student Appreciation Day at 5:30 p.m. On that day, there will be a $10 admission fee for adults and free admission offered for students. Unlimited ride wristbands will cost $30 on opening day, with a $5 off promotion for students.

Wednesday, April 3 will run a “buy one get one free” promotion on the price of admission and on ride wristbands.

Another special promotion, celebrating and appreciating mothers, will take place on Wednesday, April 10. On that day, mothers or a relatable-guardian will receive free admission to the fair along with a free wristband with the purchase of a child’s admission and ride wristband. Both persons must be present at the time of purchase to utilize the promotion.

Overall, fair days on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will all begin at 5:30 p.m. and fair days on Saturdays and Sundays will begin at noon. A $10 admission fee to the grounds will be in effect for all days, excluding entries included as part of a promotional day.

Ride wristbands will also be uniform throughout the run of the fair, with wristbands on Wednesdays and Thursdays being $30 per person and $35 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Children under 35 inches in height, just under three feet, will be allowed free admission on all days according to the fair’s website.

The Oak Mountain State Fair is sponsored by Red Mountain Entertainment, 103.7Q, 102.5 The Bull, 105.5 WERC, Magic 96.5, Lider+.FM, and 1500 EL JEFE AM.

More information about the Oak Mountain State Fair can be found at the official Facebook page at Facebook.com/Oakmtnstatefair or at the event’s website located at Oakmountainstatefair.com.