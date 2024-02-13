THS students design logos for new SRO vehicles Published 2:48 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

1 of 11

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – Three school resource officers in Alabaster City Schools now sport rides with a fresh new design thanks to the efforts of art students at Thompson High School.

The Alabaster Police Department recently collaborated with art students from Michelle McGraw’s class at Thompson High School for livery design on the eight new vehicles for its SROs.

“We’re very excited that the city gave us this opportunity, and we think the trucks look great,” Alabaster Police Chief Curtis Rigney said. “I think the students are going to be really excited about the new vehicles.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, McGraw’s class gathered outside the THS rotunda and were able to see the final designs in-person on the first three vehicles that have been completed.

“It’s definitely a little surreal having it on paper and seeing it become a real life thing and knowing that that’s going to be a permanent part of Thompson,” said Oswin Colley, one of the THS students who submitted a winning design for the new vehicles.

Once completed, all eight new vehicles will be distributed amongst each of Alabaster City Schools’ SROs and will be seen each day by students when their respective officers patrol the school grounds.

“I’ve been waiting a really long time for this,” said Angel Armistead, a THS student who had a winning design for the vehicles. “It’s an amazing (opportunity) to be a foundation to Thompson and to bring our experiences from high school into art and then to have it driving around on the road.”

The new fleet of vehicles features “Alabaster Police Home of the Warriors” emblazoned along the left and right side, complete with Warriors iconography and the Thompson logo ornamenting the front hood. The decals were applied by Mike Higginbotham with Wrappermike in Alabaster.

“I’m definitely happy,” said THS student Jack Ducic, whose winning submission was also picked to be utilized in the final design. “Seeing the police officers (on) the road is going to be awesome, and I’m so grateful for this opportunity.”

Alabaster City Schools SRO program features eight officers with three at THS, one officer at each of the system’s other schools and one to travel between the schools. The officers serve as both a daily protective force and a familiar face of safety.

“It’s the best position in law enforcement,” said Nat Parker who serves as an SRO for THS. “It’s just a very rewarding position where we get to help people every day, and you get to see a different side to police work.”

Parker said he appreciates the new vehicles and improvements they will bring to how the officers handle their day-to-day operations.

“I appreciate the new car smell for sure, but also having a pickup truck is going to be a game changer for all of the cones and traffic safety equipment that we use,” he said. “It’ll be so much easier moving around with a pickup truck and especially one that looks as nice as these do.”