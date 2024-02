WATCH: Chelsea takes down No. 2 Sparkman for spot in Elite Eight Published 7:42 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

The Chelsea Hornets took down No. 2 Sparkman in a top-10 battle at Jacksonville State University on Tuesday, Feb 13, ending the game on a 13-0 run after giving up the lead for the first time with five minutes left. The Hornets will now take on Hewitt-Trussville for a spot in the Final Four next Tuesday. Haley Trotter’s 19 points and 18 rebounds led the way for Chelsea.