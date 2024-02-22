Sheriff’s reports from Jan. 18-25 Published 10:56 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 18-25:

Jan. 18

-Burglary from the 100 block of Day Loop Road, Leeds.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Day Loop Road, Leeds.

-Menacing from the 100 block of Day Loop Road, Leeds.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Warrior Drive, Alabaster.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Arlington Loop, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous information from an unknown location in Shelby County.

-Attempting to elude from the 1600 block of Shelby County 41, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 15000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Traditions Bank debit card was recovered.

Jan. 19

-Assault from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. Marijuana (31 grams), meth (0.8 gram) and a grinder with residue were confiscated.

-Incident from the 0 block of Pope Street, Wilsonville.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A pipe was confiscated.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Thompson Drive, Vincent.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Stratford Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 500 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Valentine Circle, Wilsonville.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Willow Ridge, Birmingham. A 2015 Toyota RAV4 was damaged.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Park Cove Way, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 10 block of Eddings Lane, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 10 block of Ballpark Road, Wilsonville.

Jan. 20

-Community notification violation from the 5100 block of Dunnavant Valley Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 11000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham. $600 was stolen from a check, and $1,400 in cash was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 1500 block of U.S. 231, Vincent.

-Incident from an unknown location.

-Public intoxication from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5600 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Drug paraphernalia from Pelham Parkway at Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham. A glass pipe containing burned residue was confiscated.

-Criminal trespass from the 7000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 9200 block of South Main Street, Wilsonville.

Jan. 21

-DUI-alcohol, illegal possession of prescription drugs from U.S. 280 and Boardman Drive, Chelsea. A 2015 Nissan Altima was damaged, and Buspirone Hydrochloride tablets (2.5 count) were confiscated.

-Damaged property from the 4000 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea. A door frame was damaged.

-Property damage from the 5500 block of Surrey Lane, Birmingham. A taillight was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from the 100 block of Hunter Hills Drive, Chelsea. A Levo laptop valued at $1,000, Swiss Gear bookbag valued at $89.99 and Shoack earphones valued at $200 were stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 1100 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 57000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds.

-Obstructing justice using false identity from the 500 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

Jan. 22

-Incident from Shelby County 26 and Shady Road, Alabaster.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 17 and Pecan Grove Lane, Montevallo. Folded brown paper containing white powder, identified as Acryl Fentanyl (1.16 grams), loose small white rocks identified as crack cocaine (0.63 gram), folded brown paper containing white powder identified as Fentanyl Xylazine (0.43 gram), a loaded syringe, substance identified as Fentanyl/meth combination (2.59 grams), a round blue pill identified as Clonazepam (0.49 gram) and folded brown paper containing small white rocks identified as crack cocaine (0.34 gram) were confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Katy Circle, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 5000 block of Redfern Way, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 0 block of Oakland Avenue, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 200 block of Park Crest Road, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 8900 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A soda can with apparent meth residue was confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol, improper lane usage from Tattersall Boulevard and Tattersall Drive, Hoover.

-Domestic violence-strangulation/suffocation from the 100 block of Rhinehart Lane, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 119 and Shelby County 22, Montevallo. Loose marijuana buds and residue (2.5 grams) and a handmade miniature pipe assembled from a wrench socket and bottlecap were confiscated.

Jan. 23

-Property damage from the 300 block of Comanche Street, Montevallo. A wooden door sustained $150 in damages.

-Incident from the 800 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham. Four Visa debit/credit cards were confiscated.

-Incident from the 4100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Incident from the 100 block of Kensington Manor Drive, Calera.

-Incident from an unknown location.

-Incident from AIM Academy of Chelsea at 45 Chesser Park Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from Burger King at 15622 U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 2700 block of AL-LIN Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the 30 block of Adams Road, Leeds. A 2007 Ford F250/Lariat valued at $7,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 3700 block of Cahaba Beach Road, Birmingham. Three Cisco Meraki MX68-HW wired network security firewalls valued at $1,836.69 were stolen, and a flash drive containing video evidence was recovered.

-Missing person from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive at Ashley House.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 145 at Shelby County 28, Columbiana. Acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate pills (five count), prescription bottle of Brilinta pills (27 count), a glass pipe with meth residue, marijuana (approximately 0.5 gram) and a small plastic container with meth residue were confiscated.

Jan. 24

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 100 block of Warren Road, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Aggravated home repair fraud from the 3700 block of Kinross Drive, Birmingham. $1,229 was stolen from a personal check.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 1700 block of Hiawatha Road, Calera.

-Electrical shock from Juvenile Probation Office in the Shelby County Courthouse, 112 N. Main St., Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Newbury Circle, Birmingham. A diamond wedding ring, wedding band, pair of diamond earrings and diamond ring were stolen.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 300 block of South River Drive, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Post Oak Lane, Westover.

-Miscellaneous information from the 300 block of Shelby County 221, Montevallo.

-Robbery first degree from the 80 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea. An Apple MacBook, cell phone, credit card and about $470 from a bank account were stolen.

Jan. 25

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 West at Alabama 119, Birmingham. Meth (11.7 grams) and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Incident from the 1300 block of Shelby County 60, Vincent.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 5800 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham. A Glock pistol was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 5800 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham. A U-Haul key was stolen.

-Incident-agency assist from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, forgery from the 100 block of Ashton Woods Drive, Chelsea. Apple AirPods and an Avadian Credit Union checkbook were stolen.

-Incident from the 90 block of Edwards Lane, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2300 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A 9-millimeter Hi-Point handgun and a gold chain were stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Milam Drive, Vincent. A white and brown pit bull, black pit bull mix, black and brindle pit bull mix and four pit bull puppies were recovered, and an unknown breed and description dog was attacked and injured.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Rolling Meadow Lane, Vincent. A German Shepherd was damaged.

-Domestic violence-menacing from the 20000-22000 block of Shelby County 55, Vandiver.

-Theft of property from an unknown location. A Ruger .380 LCP firearm was stolen.

-Burglary from the 4000 block of Park Crossings Drive, Chelsea. An Omega watch valued at $10,000 was stolen, and a rear door of residence and Sanctuary Reserve safe were damaged.

-Incident from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.