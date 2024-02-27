New lighting extends operating hours at OMSP golf driving range Published 3:48 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Golfers accustomed to the Oak Mountain State Park Driving Range will now be able to enjoy the facilities after nightfall thanks to upgrades made to the Oak Mountain State Park Golf Course that were announced through the park’s social media accounts on the morning of Friday, Feb. 23.

Thanks to new lighting installations at the driving range, enthusiasts of the sport will now be able to use the facility long after nightfall and well into the evening starting on March 1.

According to statements made by OMSP, the driving range will now remain open until 9 p.m. every night.

Although the regular main gate to the facility will still close at nightfall, officials clarified that the front gate for the facility remains staffed 24/7 and golfers will be free to access the park’s driving range through that entrance.

“This enhancement aims to provide our valued patrons with a more flexible and enjoyable golfing experience,” read a post made to OMSP’s Facebook account. “Whether you’re an early riser or prefer an evening session after work, the illuminated driving range and practice facility will cater to your schedule.”

Further clarifications for the adjusted operating times have also been made in relation to the facilities restrooms, which will see the indoor facility’s restrooms still close at 6 p.m. while the restrooms located at the driving range will remain open at all hours.