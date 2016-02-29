PELHAM — It was part passion and part necessity that led Raehgan McIntyre to know her way around ...

ALABASTER — Live music is one of the luxuries people have given up as Alabamians observe social distancing ...

As usual, the 2020 softball season was shaping up to be another impressive one with three teams returning ...

Between Friday, April 24 and Sunday April 26, there were 28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the ...

ALABASTER — Live music is one of the luxuries people have given up as Alabamians observe social distancing in the midst of Gov. Kay Ivey’s ...

Between Friday, April 24 and Sunday April 26, there were 28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Alabama Department of Pubic Health in Shelby ...

Calera Mitchell leads literacy tutoring organization Lelia Mitchell, 67, is a native of Calera, Alabama. In 1968, during the era of busing, she was among the first to start at Calera ...

Columbiana Columbiana blood drive sees record turnout On April 17, the Mollie Wilder Blood Drive took place in Columbiana as scheduled prior to the world-changing grip of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Alabaster Main Story Tanniehill aiming to be Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year Local gospel singer and author Sanchez Tanniehill is asking the public to help him in his quest to become the Gospel Choice Music Awards’ Contemporary ...

280 Main Story UPDATE: Shelby County has 5 more cases of COVID-19 with 101 more tests With 101 more tests looked at by the Alabama Department of Public Health in Shelby County, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by ...

Columbiana Teachers deal with ups, downs of ending school year remotely At the close of every school year, teachers and students normally have the accessibility of a physical classroom in which to handle their year-end tasks.

Columbiana Council approves COVID-19 hazard pay increase for employees The Columbiana City Council on April 21 approved a resolution for an increase in employees’ base pay (hourly rate) for regular hours by 5 percent ...

Coronavirus MHS teacher, student utilize 3D printer to make PPE items Michael Martin and his daughter, Miranda, a senior at MHS, saw a friend’s social media post about 3D printing components for a face shield and ...

280 Main Story UPDATE: County sees 4 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours After a one-case increase yesterday, the county saw four more confirmed cases in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday night, April 22, bringing the ...

Alabaster Main Story Alabaster to refund all fees paid for canceled spring sports The Alabaster City Council on Monday, April 20, signed off on a resolution to refund the spring sports fees paid to Alabaster Parks and Recreation.

Coronavirus Pelham man helping by making masks for fellow residents Donny Cook spent the majority of his time over the past weekend sewing more than 120 masks to provide an alternative to paying exorbitant prices ...

280 Main Story Chelsea mayor ready to reopen but will follow governor’s guidelines CHELSEA – Though the news was not what Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer hoped for, his city will continue to follow the recommendation of Alabama Gov. ...

Alabaster Main Story Serving a greater purpose: Alabaster nurse working in New York hospital In less than a week, Kristen Kytle, an Alabaster resident, went from working as a nurse in Brookwood Baptist Medical Center’s COVID-19 intensive care unit ...

Montevallo MPD seeking information in October hit-and-run case The Montevallo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the driver of a vehicle allegedly involved in an incident off ...

280 Reporter Save the new date: Couples adapt wedding plans during COVID-19 After shifting their focus to new arrangements, local couples opened up about their experiences with wedding planning in the days of COVID-19—and, more importantly, the ...

Alabaster Main Story Thompson grad, nurse working in NYC hospital NEW YORK — Mere days ago, Kelli Kleysteuber was working as an ER nurse at UAB. Today she is on the front lines of the ...

280 Main Story Search continues in Perry County for missing Hoover man “Due to the length of time since his disappearance, we have grave concerns about his health and well-being.”

Coronavirus Helena Virtual Festival showcases local talent, positive messages The Helena Virtual Festival and Social Distancing Talent Show is bringing the community together to enjoy the talents of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus Helena 5-year old’s parody reminds the importance of staying home “I know staying at home and not seeing your friends is tough right now, but doing that is helping kids like me stay alive,” explained ...

Coronavirus City of Helena places banners to congratulate HHS seniors Since HHS is unable to hold a graduation ceremony for its seniors until this summer at the earliest due to the spread of COVID-19, the ...

280 Main Story UPDATE: County has 1 positive COVID-19 case in last 24 hours With 147 new tests in Shelby County looked at by Alabama Department of Public Health in the last 24 hours, there was only one more ...

Columbiana Father-daughter duo invited to John Krasinski’s Prom 2020 bash A couple weeks after her father, Robby, surprised her with a prom dance in their living room after the SCHS prom was canceled, Marli and ...

280 Main Story SPHS grad earns prestigious Ole Miss academic award University of Mississippi junior Margaret Lee Baldwin of Hoover was among more than 70 Ole Miss students to receive a 2020 Marcus Elvis Taylor Memorial ...

280 Main Story OMHS leads five local high schools in state’s top 50, according to U.S. News Five public high schools in Shelby County were listed among the top 50 in Alabama in the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report, ...

280 Main Story The 11: Chelsea baseball celebrates seniors with drive-by ceremony For 11 Chelsea seniors, there was only one thing that mattered going into the 2020 season–redemption. After a remarkable playoff run to their first state ...

Alabaster Main Story Alabama Power partners with UA, UAB to make face shields Alabama Power, in partnership with UAB's School of Engineering and the Alabama Productivity Center at The University of Alabama, is among the growing number of ...