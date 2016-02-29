April 27, 2020

UPDATE: County surpasses 300 COVID-19 cases, now 9 deaths

Between Friday, April 24 and Sunday April 26, there were 28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the ... Read more | Add your comment

2020 All-County softball team released

As usual, the 2020 softball season was shaping up to be another impressive one with three teams returning ... Read more | Add your comment

Serenading saxophonist: Robbins plays to neighbors, passersby

ALABASTER — Live music is one of the luxuries people have given up as Alabamians observe social distancing ... Read more | Add your comment

Pelham’s McIntyre named Culinary Student of the Year

PELHAM — It was part passion and part necessity that led Raehgan McIntyre to know her way around ... Read more | Add your comment

by Alec Etheredge.

by Scott Mims.

Mitchell leads literacy tutoring organization

Lelia Mitchell, 67, is a native of Calera, Alabama. In 1968, during the era of busing, she was among the first to start at Calera ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:17 am

Columbiana blood drive sees record turnout

On April 17, the Mollie Wilder Blood Drive took place in Columbiana as scheduled prior to the world-changing grip of the COVID-19 epidemic. Read more

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:56 pm

Tanniehill aiming to be Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year

Local gospel singer and author Sanchez Tanniehill is asking the public to help him in his quest to become the Gospel Choice Music Awards’ Contemporary ... Read more

by Briana Harris, Friday, April 24, 2020 12:00 pm

UPDATE: Shelby County has 5 more cases of COVID-19 with 101 more tests

With 101 more tests looked at by the Alabama Department of Public Health in Shelby County, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by ... Read more

by Alec Etheredge, Thursday, April 23, 2020 8:47 pm

Teachers deal with ups, downs of ending school year remotely

At the close of every school year, teachers and students normally have the accessibility of a physical classroom in which to handle their year-end tasks. Read more

by Scott Mims, Thursday, April 23, 2020 8:00 pm

Council approves COVID-19 hazard pay increase for employees

The Columbiana City Council on April 21 approved a resolution for an increase in employees’ base pay (hourly rate) for regular hours by 5 percent ... Read more

by Emily Sparacino, Thursday, April 23, 2020 3:37 pm

MHS teacher, student utilize 3D printer to make PPE items

Michael Martin and his daughter, Miranda, a senior at MHS, saw a friend’s social media post about 3D printing components for a face shield and ... Read more

by Emily Sparacino, Thursday, April 23, 2020 1:47 pm

UPDATE: County sees 4 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

After a one-case increase yesterday, the county saw four more confirmed cases in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday night, April 22, bringing the ... Read more

by Alec Etheredge, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 7:57 pm

Alabaster to refund all fees paid for canceled spring sports

The Alabaster City Council on Monday, April 20, signed off on a resolution to refund the spring sports fees paid to Alabaster Parks and Recreation. Read more

by Briana Harris, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 4:25 pm

Pelham man helping by making masks for fellow residents

Donny Cook spent the majority of his time over the past weekend sewing more than 120 masks to provide an alternative to paying exorbitant prices ... Read more

by Alec Etheredge, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 4:16 pm

Chelsea mayor ready to reopen but will follow governor’s guidelines

CHELSEA – Though the news was not what Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer hoped for, his city will continue to follow the recommendation of Alabama Gov. ... Read more

by Stephen Dawkins, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 3:39 pm

Serving a greater purpose: Alabaster nurse working in New York hospital

In less than a week, Kristen Kytle, an Alabaster resident, went from working as a nurse in Brookwood Baptist Medical Center’s COVID-19 intensive care unit ... Read more

by Briana Harris, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 3:20 pm

MPD seeking information in October hit-and-run case

The Montevallo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the driver of a vehicle allegedly involved in an incident off ... Read more

by Emily Sparacino, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:49 pm

Save the new date: Couples adapt wedding plans during COVID-19

After shifting their focus to new arrangements, local couples opened up about their experiences with wedding planning in the days of COVID-19—and, more importantly, the ... Read more

by Emily Sparacino, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:03 am

Thompson grad, nurse working in NYC hospital

NEW YORK — Mere days ago, Kelli Kleysteuber was working as an ER nurse at UAB. Today she is on the front lines of the ... Read more

by Scott Mims, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:35 am

Search continues in Perry County for missing Hoover man

“Due to the length of time since his disappearance, we have grave concerns about his health and well-being.” Read more

by Stephen Dawkins, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:18 am

Helena Virtual Festival showcases local talent, positive messages

The Helena Virtual Festival and Social Distancing Talent Show is bringing the community together to enjoy the talents of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

by Alec Etheredge, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 8:23 am

Helena 5-year old’s parody reminds the importance of staying home

“I know staying at home and not seeing your friends is tough right now, but doing that is helping kids like me stay alive,” explained ... Read more

by Alec Etheredge, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 7:50 am

City of Helena places banners to congratulate HHS seniors

Since HHS is unable to hold a graduation ceremony for its seniors until this summer at the earliest due to the spread of COVID-19, the ... Read more

by Alec Etheredge, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 7:36 am

UPDATE: County has 1 positive COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

With 147 new tests in Shelby County looked at by Alabama Department of Public Health in the last 24 hours, there was only one more ... Read more

by Alec Etheredge, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:55 pm

Father-daughter duo invited to John Krasinski’s Prom 2020 bash

A couple weeks after her father, Robby, surprised her with a prom dance in their living room after the SCHS prom was canceled, Marli and ... Read more

by Emily Sparacino, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 5:25 pm

SPHS grad earns prestigious Ole Miss academic award

University of Mississippi junior Margaret Lee Baldwin of Hoover was among more than 70 Ole Miss students to receive a 2020 Marcus Elvis Taylor Memorial ... Read more

by Stephen Dawkins, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:39 pm

OMHS leads five local high schools in state’s top 50, according to U.S. News

Five public high schools in Shelby County were listed among the top 50 in Alabama in the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report, ... Read more

by Stephen Dawkins, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:10 pm

The 11: Chelsea baseball celebrates seniors with drive-by ceremony

For 11 Chelsea seniors, there was only one thing that mattered going into the 2020 season–redemption. After a remarkable playoff run to their first state ... Read more

by Alec Etheredge, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 1:12 pm

Alabama Power partners with UA, UAB to make face shields

Alabama Power, in partnership with UAB's School of Engineering and the Alabama Productivity Center at The University of Alabama, is among the growing number of ... Read more

by Briana Harris, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 1:06 pm

