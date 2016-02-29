Alabaster Main Story
Serenading saxophonist: Robbins plays to neighbors, passersby
ALABASTER — Live music is one of the luxuries people have given up as Alabamians observe social distancing in the midst of Gov. Kay Ivey’s ...
Between Friday, April 24 and Sunday April 26, there were 28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the ...
As usual, the 2020 softball season was shaping up to be another impressive one with three teams returning ...
PELHAM — It was part passion and part necessity that led Raehgan McIntyre to know her way around ...
Lelia Mitchell, 67, is a native of Calera, Alabama. In 1968, during the era of busing, she was among the first to start at Calera ...
On April 17, the Mollie Wilder Blood Drive took place in Columbiana as scheduled prior to the world-changing grip of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Local gospel singer and author Sanchez Tanniehill is asking the public to help him in his quest to become the Gospel Choice Music Awards’ Contemporary ...
With 101 more tests looked at by the Alabama Department of Public Health in Shelby County, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by ...
At the close of every school year, teachers and students normally have the accessibility of a physical classroom in which to handle their year-end tasks.
The Columbiana City Council on April 21 approved a resolution for an increase in employees’ base pay (hourly rate) for regular hours by 5 percent ...
Michael Martin and his daughter, Miranda, a senior at MHS, saw a friend’s social media post about 3D printing components for a face shield and ...
After a one-case increase yesterday, the county saw four more confirmed cases in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday night, April 22, bringing the ...
The Alabaster City Council on Monday, April 20, signed off on a resolution to refund the spring sports fees paid to Alabaster Parks and Recreation.
Donny Cook spent the majority of his time over the past weekend sewing more than 120 masks to provide an alternative to paying exorbitant prices ...
CHELSEA – Though the news was not what Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer hoped for, his city will continue to follow the recommendation of Alabama Gov. ...
In less than a week, Kristen Kytle, an Alabaster resident, went from working as a nurse in Brookwood Baptist Medical Center’s COVID-19 intensive care unit ...
The Montevallo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the driver of a vehicle allegedly involved in an incident off ...
After shifting their focus to new arrangements, local couples opened up about their experiences with wedding planning in the days of COVID-19—and, more importantly, the ...
NEW YORK — Mere days ago, Kelli Kleysteuber was working as an ER nurse at UAB. Today she is on the front lines of the ...
“Due to the length of time since his disappearance, we have grave concerns about his health and well-being.”
The Helena Virtual Festival and Social Distancing Talent Show is bringing the community together to enjoy the talents of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know staying at home and not seeing your friends is tough right now, but doing that is helping kids like me stay alive,” explained ...
Since HHS is unable to hold a graduation ceremony for its seniors until this summer at the earliest due to the spread of COVID-19, the ...
With 147 new tests in Shelby County looked at by Alabama Department of Public Health in the last 24 hours, there was only one more ...
A couple weeks after her father, Robby, surprised her with a prom dance in their living room after the SCHS prom was canceled, Marli and ...
University of Mississippi junior Margaret Lee Baldwin of Hoover was among more than 70 Ole Miss students to receive a 2020 Marcus Elvis Taylor Memorial ...
Five public high schools in Shelby County were listed among the top 50 in Alabama in the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report, ...
For 11 Chelsea seniors, there was only one thing that mattered going into the 2020 season–redemption. After a remarkable playoff run to their first state ...
Alabama Power, in partnership with UAB's School of Engineering and the Alabama Productivity Center at The University of Alabama, is among the growing number of ...