Marriages for the week of Aug. 2, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from July 20-24:
-Jon Kaigler to Erin Michele Freier.
-Matthew Hatcher to Brenna Alyssa Tucker.
-Michael Rosenberg to Patti Elizabeth Benchetrit.
-Jennifer Epler to William Matthew Luke.
-Loreal Moore to Quinton Lamar Bridges.
-Paul Richardson to Hannah Brook Cochran Batizy.
-Candace Green to Chrispus Howell Saxon.
-Donnie Lomas to Kerrie Lynn Lomas.
-Franklin Bush to Keri Ann Hyde.
-Mattison Estes to Samantha Nicole Leigh Dopson.
-Joseph Lemons to Katherine Ann Clark.
-Karen Wood to Mark Wayne Wadley.
-Stephanie Money to Clarence Stanley Levon Stallworth.
-Jeremy Martin to Cynthia Ann Maas.
-Mariah Poe to Miles Kaleb Brown.
-David Edmondson to Cynthia Marie Coleman.
-Jason Davis to Cierra Cheyenne Morales.
-Cristian Macedonio to Raquel Hernandez.
-Kevin Lambert to Shannon Elizabeth Shumate.
-India Prentice to Joseph Bryce Hill.
-Sawyer Gallagher to Kelsey Christine Noe.
-Pamela Shepherd to Samuel Edward Garrett.
-Hilary Lawton to Danny Gene Causey.
-Samuel Brackin to Lauren Danielle Casiday.
-Brian Powers to Mary Elizabeth Rooks.
-Zachary Baucom to Samantha Meagan Baker.
-Rapheal Lilly to Lacresha Shena McDaniel.
-Kevin Brown to Jade Hall.
-Anthony Serio to Montez Haley.
-Jeffrey Elliott to Holli McClain.
-April Macon to Kevin Jerrod Williams.
-David Day to Marie Elizabeth Brzezinski Day.
-Kalvin Creel to Whitney Grace Sheffield.
-Antwone Allen to Candice Monee Hudson.
-Kyle Eades to Keshia Rose Milner.
-Sean Lawley to Jessica Erin Wyatt.
-Benedict Mier to Victoria Ellen Sexton.
-Brian Ford to Holly Mae Locke.
-Donald Cartier to Courtney Rhae Davis.
Land transactions for the week of Aug. 2, 2020
