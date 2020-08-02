Sheriff’s reports for the week of Aug. 2, 2020
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from July 13-21:
July 13
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 500 block of Alexander Road, Leeds.
-Harassment, trespassing from the 2400 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea.
July 14
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Shelby County 45, Sterrett.
-Violation of protection order from the 11200 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds.
-Receiving stolen property second degree, carrying pistol without license from U.S. 31 and Valleydale Road, Pelham. A Cobra ENT .380 was recovered.
-Chemical endangerment of child from the 2000 block of Brookwood Medical Center Drive, Birmingham.
-Rape first degree from the 500 block of Shelby County 308, Shelby.
-Allowing dogs to roam at large from the 900 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.
-Attempting to elude from Rock School Road and Lime Rock Road, Harpersville.
-Assault third degree from the 40 block of Saddle Way, Harpersville.
-Attempting to elude from the 700 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.
-Domestic investigation from the 1600 block of Shoal Run Drive.
-Burglary from the 100 block of Alexander Road, Leeds. An Ithaca 12-gauge shotgun (value redacted), Comfanhia 12-gauge shotgun valued at $100, Winchester 22LR rifle valued at $250, another 22LR rifle valued at $200, Winchester single-shot 410 shotgun valued at $150 and a toolbox with miscellaneous tools valued at $50 were stolen.
-Harassment from the 24000 block of Hilburn Way, Birmingham.
-Harassment from the 400 block of Reynolds Cemetery Road, Montevallo.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 400 block of Rock School Road.
July 15
-Carrying concealed brass knuckles from Shelby County 42 at Kenwaw Drive, Shelby. Brass knuckles were recovered.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 100 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea.
-Domestic investigation from the 10 block of Rich Drive, Chelsea.
-Unlawful possession of controlled substance from Shelby County 71 and Spring Drive, Shelby. Heroin (2.5 grams) was confiscated.
-Found property from the 19000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham at Black Watch Sports. Keys were recovered.
-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Pool Road, Shelby.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 0 block of Brookside Lane, Vandiver. $300 was stolen.
-Incident from the 500 block of Highland Park Circle, Birmingham.
-Recovered stolen vehicle from Shelby County 47 and Evergreen Road, Shelby. A 2003 Ford Explorer was recovered.
-Incident from the 500 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.
-Criminal mischief second degree from the 1700 block of Fall Drive, Birmingham. A set of four tires valued at $2,000 and a fifth tire valued at $175 were damaged.
-Miscellaneous information from the 1000 block of Dublin Way.
July 16
-Criminal impersonation, criminal tampering from the 5000 block of Lakeview Circle, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Harassment, cruelty to animals from Fisherman’s Cove, Shelby.
-Incident from Atchison Trace, Columbiana.
-Property damage from Shelby County 26 near Wildwood Chapel Road, Columbiana. Door trim and paint were damaged.
-Property damage from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A window was damaged.
-Harassment from the 2400 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.
-Miscellaneous information from the 2100 block of Shelby County 83, Vincent.
-Indecent exposure from the 11000 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds.
-Identity theft from U.S. 280, Sterrett.
-Domestic investigation from the 56000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2400 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. $300 was stolen.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo. Suspected cocaine (1.7 grams), digital scale with residue and a Taurus 9-millimeter handgun were confiscated.
-Receiving stolen property from the 7100 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson M&P Sport II 5.56 rifle valued at $800 was recovered.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Seale Road, Calera.
July 17
-Harassment from the 90 block of Miller’s Farm Road, Columbiana.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A grinder, container holding seeds and an air freshener was confiscated.
-Harassment from the 500 block of Shelby County 469, Sterrett.
-Harassment from the 400 block of Crossbridge Road, Chelsea.
-Incident, civil dispute from the 100 block of Dilcey Daniels Drive, Alabaster.
-Domestic investigation from Chism Circle, Almont, Alabama.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Canna Row, Montevallo.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-Disorderly conduct from the 300 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Highland View Drive, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 16600 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Public intoxication, resisting arrest from the 16600 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Marathon gas station.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Canna Row, Montevallo.
-Identity theft from the 500 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 100 block of Forest Parks Road, Sterrett.
-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.
July 18
-Domestic investigation from Monte Bello Lane, Montevallo.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Spider Lilly Lane, Alabaster.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Lenox Drive, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous from the 1800 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana. Trailer underpinning was burned.
-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Springfield Drive, Chelsea.
-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.
-DUI-alcohol, improper lane usage from Shelby County 42 and Alabama 145, Shelby.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 600 block of Camp Branch Circle, Alabaster.
-Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from the 100 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.
-Death investigation from the 800 block of North Horton Road, Wilsonville.
-Elderly abuse and neglect from the 100 block of Brooklane Drive, Wilsonville.
July 19
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Parsons Street, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 9400 block of Shelby County 55, Westover. Two western saddles and miscellaneous tack were reported.
-Assault from the 700 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 1300 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea.
-Death investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.
July 20
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at Hylton Road, Wilsonville. A white tissue cloth containing a white crystal-like substance (1.2 grams) and a hypodermic syringe were reported.
-Incident from the 2200 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.
-Harassing communications from the 400 block of Baker Grove Road, Harpersville.
-Carrying a pistol without a license, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A Ruger P94 40-caliber firearm with magazine and seven bullets, Glock magazine for a 9-millimeter pistol with 10 bullets, orange piece of rubber with marijuana residue and a digital scale were recovered.
-Domestic investigation from the 10 block of Southwood Drive, Alabaster.
-Abandoned/recovered property from Boone Lacey Lane, Maylene. An unlabeled prescription bottle with 54 capsules known as Gabapentin and a Remington 12-gauge emblem containing a debit card were recovered.
-Burglary, theft of property from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Roku TV valued at $200, microwave valued at $25 and miscellaneous jewelry valued at $180 were stolen.
-Theft of property from Shadow Oaks Way, Wilsonville. A total of $2,750 was stolen.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea.
-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Eagle Point Drive, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from the 11600 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.
-Civil dispute from the 700 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.
July 21
-Incident from the 500 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-DUI from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Fire investigation from the 500 block of Lime Creek Cove, Chelsea. A two-story brick residence was damaged.
-Incident from the 100 block of Dilcey Daniels Drive, Alabaster.
Sheriff’s reports for the week of July 26, 2020
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from July 6-14: July 6 -Harassment... read more