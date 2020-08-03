King’s Home receives $5k from MDRT

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BIRMINGHAM — The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to the King’s Home as seed money towards funding a new 18-passenger van.

For more than 46 years, King’s Home (formerly King’s Ranch and Hannah Home) has been home to hundreds of youth, women and kids seeking refuge, hope and help from domestic violence, neglect, abandonment, homelessness and other difficult circumstances. The King’s Home offers loving support and a residential, home-like setting for women, mothers and children so that their lives can be transformed and the cycle of abuse and violence can truly be broken. Residents who become part of the “King’s Home Family” are provided food, housing, medical expenses, educational support, counseling and childcare in a safe, secure and nurturing environment.

“King’s Home provides transportation to about 300 residents each year. Needless to say, we really rack up the miles (250,000 plus) transporting 300 youth, women and children to doctor’s appointments, school, work and etc.,” said Lew Burdette, president, King’s Home. “We are so thankful to foundations like MDRT who help towards meeting this overwhelming need, keeping our residents safe and secure while they ride.”

Since its formation in 1959, the MDRT Foundation has granted more than USD 30 million to charitable organizations serving people in 72 countries and all 50 U.S. states. MDRT Foundation makes a huge impact on this world and King’s Home is blessed and honored to have received their generosity and support.

King’s Home Board Chairman and Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) member Forrest DeBuys presented the grant check to King’s Home President Lew Burdette.