YMCA to offer remote learning and childcare programs

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

As schools begin the 2020 year, many parents are faced with the dilemma of whether to send their children to school for traditional learning, or take time away from work to lead them in virtual learning. YMCA of Greater Birmingham will be offering a remote learning and childcare program as a way to address these concerns.

YMCA will offer “several program options for children to facilitate and support full-day, partial-day or hybrid, and emergency online schooling as well as fun activities to keep them engaged and connected when the virtual learning is over for the day,” said YMCA Director of Marketing Jennifer Neal.

The program will take place at YMCA locations across the area, including Alabaster, Greystone and Pelham, and will provide a safe place for the children to participate in their remote learning classes.

The organization will ensure social distancing through smaller groups and will have proper sanitization efforts and safety measures in place in order to ensure the health and safety of children, parents and faculty.

“We have been planning for the new school year since last Spring,” according to Rhonda Elmore, YMCA’s Executive Director of Youth Development. “Despite much uncertainty, the new school year is still fast approaching. We want to assure parents of our commitment to keep our doors open should their child’s school switch from traditional, in-person learning to remote learning, regardless of when those decisions are made.”

YMCA will release a full plan the first week of August, which will include pre-registration so that those who need to secure a place in advance can do so.

More information about the program can be found at Ymcabham.org/school-age-childcare.