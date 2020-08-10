Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 23 through Aug. 5:
Alabaster
July 28
-Adreana Johnson, 31, of Montgomery, alias writ of arrest.
-Annie Brown Harris, 61, of Alabaster, assault third degree.
-Stacy Marie Hannon Bailey, 32, of Alabaster, theft of property third degree.
July 29
-Dawayne Omar Pruitt, 35, of Bessemer, public intoxication.
-Irma Alcantara-Ayala, 36, of Alabaster, animal complaint.
-Michael Scott Luker, 56, of Alabaster, court order.
-Taylor Rachelle Holman, 36, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest (two counts).
July 30
-Sandey Demond Lowery, 41, of Calera, alias warrant-failure to appear.
-Enrique Hernandez, 29, of Maylene, domestic violence third degree-reckless endangerment.
July 31
-Michael Allen Taylor, 41, of Alabaster, court order.
-Tyler Burkes Threadgill, 35, of Pelham, theft of property fourth degree.
Aug. 2
-Jose Jamil Villano Garcia, 20, of Hoover, DUI-alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.
Calera
July 27
-Georgie Carol Grantham, 50, of Columbiana, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Aldo Silva-Sandoval, 21, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).
-Tyrece Deshon Fluker, 23, of Bessemer, attempting to elude, public intoxication, criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, resisting arrest.
July 28
-Brooke McKinney Hill, 37, of Calera, failure to appear.
July 29
-Elisha Leigh Morgan, 39, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Lamar Jamel Roland, 19, of Gardendale, robbery first degree, receiving stolen property second degree, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without permit.
-Jihad Najee Ferguson, 21, of Birmingham, robbery first degree, receiving stolen property second degree, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without permit.
-Joseph Quintin Dorsey, 18, of Birmingham, robbery first degree, receiving stolen property second degree, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without permit.
-Xavier Lee Andrew Lumpkin, 20, of Calera, robbery first degree, receiving stolen property second degree, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
July 30
-Jennifer Leigh Lentine, 25, of Calera, failure to appear.
-John Charles Benjami Bancroft, 34, of Calera, public intoxication.
-Leslie Dawn Gray, 33, of Birmingham, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Rickey Alvin Erwin Jr., 41, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.
July 31
-Larry Page Knowles, 48, of Alabaster, drug trafficking (two counts), possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, using false ID to obstruct justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree.
-Matthew Robert Bein, 34, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Jordan Rae White, 20, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Eric Michael Shiplett, 40, of Calera, public intoxication.
-Randall Dallas Carter, 29, of Columbiana, failure to appear.
Aug. 1
-Timothy Shane Robinson, 38, of Pell City, domestic violence third degree-harassing communications.
-Cody Alan McBride, 29, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Thomas Elvin Brackin, 28, of Clanton, agency assist.
-Jessie Ray Rogers, 66, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree.
Aug. 2
-Timothy Dale Leroy, 35, of Shelby, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Marcus Allen Brasher, 42, of Jemison, failure to appear.
Aug. 3
-Andre Demarcus Hill, 31, of Clanton, failure to appear.
-Kerry Levoron Purnell, 45, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
Helena
July 27
-Duncan Laird Stewart, 42, domestic violence third degree.
July 28
-Christopher Wayne Collins, 38, probation violation.
-Don Yerruill Fillmore, 58, domestic violence third degree, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
Montevallo
July 23
-Lakniesha Renise Cook, assault-domestic-simple assault-family.
July 28
-Charles Andrea Jones, assault-domestic violence-third degree.
Aug. 1
-Christopher Issiah Gano, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
Aug. 3
-Casey Thomas Perryman, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
Aug. 5
-Trevor Dane Mayton, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).
Pelham
July 26
-Jose Luna Rodriguez, 32, of Jemison, DUI-influence of alcohol.
-Ramon Garcia Fajardo, 37, of Birmingham, DUI-influence of alcohol.
July 27
-Kiara Brown, 25, of Hoover, alias warrant.
July 28
-Jorge Gomez, 41, of Springfield, alias warrant.
-Colin Ward, 38, of Atlanta, public intoxication.
July 29
-Taylor Holman, 36, of Birmingham, alias warrants.
-Francisco Flores Rios, 19, of Pinson, alias warrant.
-Cassidy Bussie, 22, of Calera, DUI-influence of alcohol.
July 30
-Kenny Turney, 29, of Hartselle, public intoxication.
-Charlotte Hewlett, 51, of montevallo, alias warrants.
-Tiffany Sherman, 36, of Leeds, alias warrant.
-Merry Lee, 43, of Centerpoint, speeding above 70, interstate.
July 31
-Colin Ward, 38, of Atlanta, public intoxication.
Aug. 1
-Johnny Hoang, 28, of Pelham, DUI-influence of alcohol.
Police reports for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 23 through Aug. 4:... read more