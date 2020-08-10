McClure-Thomaston

Ashleigh McClure of Alabaster and Cody Thomaston of Calera are pleased to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Daphanie and Jay McClure. She is the granddaughter of Jim and Shelby Battle and Betty McClure.

She is a 2015 graduate of Thompson High School.

The prospective groom is the son of the Rev. Steve and Lisa Thomaston. He is the grandson of Sam and Judy Thomaston and Carol Boothe.

He is a 2014 graduate of Calera High School.

The couple will wed on Sept. 19, 2020 at Fair Oaks Farm in Panola, Alabama.

Bridal attendants are Abby Grace Barnes, Haleigh McClure, Heather Frost, Dr. Robyn Chunn, Kiera Minex (maid of honor) and Brittany Thomaston.

Flower girls are Tully Bryan and Abby Beck.

Groom attendants are the Rev. Steve Thomaston (best man), Robert Thomaston, Braven Greer, JT Sieger, Aaron Smith and Brandon Beck.

Ring bearers are Landon McClure and Brett Beck.

Officiants are the Rev. Chris and Lynne Taylor and the Rev. Keven and Genia Blankenship.

The bride’s godparents are David and Tara Barnes and the Rev. Keven and Genia Blankenship.

The wedding photographer is Caitlin Harris of Harris and Hilliard in Nashville, Tennessee.