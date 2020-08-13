Athlete of the Week: John Wolf

Athlete of the Week: Aug. 9, 2020



Name: John Wolf

School: Briarwood Christian School

Grade: 12th

What sports do you play? Varsity tennis

Do you have a pre-game/competition ritual? No

What’s your favorite subject at school? Why? Calculus because it’s straightforward and applicable.

Are you involved in other school activities or groups? Math team, Mu Alpha Theta and National Honor Society.

What are your hobbies? Fishing, working out, playing basketball, ping pong, boxing and eating Whataburger.

What is your favorite sports team? The Philadelphia Eagles

Who is your favorite athlete? Tim Tebow

What do you want to be when you grow up? I would like to be a computer engineer.

