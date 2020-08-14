Jimmie Lou Jones
Birmingham
Jimmie Lou Jones, age 76, of Birmingham, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13.
The visitation will be Monday, Aug. 17 from 1-2 p.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Brian Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home directing.
