Traffic accident cancels school at Mt Laurel Elementary

FROM STAFF REPORTS

NORTH SHELBY – A traffic accident in North Shelby County on Dunnavant Valley Road resulted in the cancelation of school for Mt Laurel Elementary on Friday, Aug. 14.

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. and involved a motor vehicle and a power pole, causing the lines to fall across the road and an outage of power at the school.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of Dunnavant Valley Road and Double Oak Court, just down the road from the elementary school, shutting down the road.

The SCSO warned of travel delays in the area for those trying to get to the school and asked anyone trying to use Dunnavant Valley Road to access 280 to instead take Hugh Daniel Drive.

Shelby County Schools spokesperson Cindy Warner confirmed in a release that school at Mt Laurel was canceled for the day.

“Due to the loss of power and no anticipated time of restoration, school is canceled today at Mt Laurel Elementary,” she said.

Right now, it is unclear of any injuries relating to the accident or what caused the crash.

This story will be updated with the latest information once available.