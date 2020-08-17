Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 16, 2020
The following individuals were arrested and charged by the Alabaster Police Department from July 1 through Aug. 11:
Alabaster
Aug. 4
-Paul L. Ethredge, 44, of Montevallo, alias writ of arrest.
Aug. 5
-Jaiden Alexander Butts, 18, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree, minor in possession of alcohol.
Aug. 6
-Paul Julian Crain, 51, of Montgomery, alias warrant, capias warrant (two counts).
Aug. 7
-Khaleeyah Shontell Huffman, 25, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
-Ralphford Brotherton Jr., 42, of Maylene, DUI-alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree.
Aug. 9
-Franklin Lee Montgomery, 24, of Trussville, possession of a controlled substance, firearms license required, domestic violence-third degree menacing.
Aug. 10
-Henri Gutierrez Mendez, 28, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
Aug. 11
-Elizabeth Shannon Dillard, 38, of Mountain Brook, DUI-combined substance.
Calera
Aug. 3
-Jairus Tyrek Sullens, 20, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Brooke McKinney Hill, 37, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Anthony Terrell Kelley, 35, of Calera, harassment-simple assault.
-Andre Demarcus Hill, 31, of Clanton, failure to appear.
-Kerry Levoron Purnell, 45, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Daniel Lee Vankirk, 25, of Hoover, failure to appear.
-Angela Marie Harris, 39, of Jemison, failure to appear.
Aug. 4
-Billy Joe Bradshaw, 38, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana first degree.
-Rebecca Arlene Leathers, 39, of Chelsea, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Anthony Kyle Alleman, 33, of Clanton, failure to appear.
-Adam Loius Brown, 37, of Chelsea, agency assist.
-L. Paul Ethredge, 44, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
Aug. 5
-Kassie Leona Mims, 38, of Vincent, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.
-Dudley Edward Davidson, 59, of Waynesboro, Mississippi, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Rebecca Dianne Lucas, 39, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, tampering with physical evidence, promoting prison contraband second degree.
Aug. 6
-Michael Franklin Boyd, 64, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Kristen Faith Lynn, 27, of Clanton, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Bradley Raymond Phillips, 41, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
Aug. 7
-Scott David Braswell, 48, of Calera, harassment-intimidation, menacing, criminal mischief second degree.
-Boniface Kagia Githuka, 43, of Calera, endangering welfare of child.
-Teresa Wairimu, 40, of Calera, endangering welfare of child.
-Michael Joel Nelson, 44, of Clanton, making false report to law enforcement.
-Richard Brian Matthews, 45, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).
-Hunter Drew Hollon, 24, of Montgomery, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Sherry Elizabeth Stamps, 68, of Chelsea, failure to appear (two counts).
-Jonathan Lane Jones, 29, of Pelham failure to appear.
-Marshall Alexander Ray, 30, of Thorsby, agency assist.
-Austin Frank Ryhal, 22, of Clanton, agency assist.
-Christopher William Johnson, 35, of Selma, failure to appear (two counts).
-Thomas Matthew Sowers, 35, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).
Aug. 8
-Daniel Robert Snow, 35, of Hoover, DUI-combined substance.
-Lynn Davis Baldwin, 39, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, open container.
-Ramazan Vadsariya, 39, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.
-David Walter White, 36, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.
-Robert Steven Brand, 47, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, drug paraphernalia.
-Jarrod Andrew Lowery, 21, of Calera, probation violation.
-Rodney Donate Cunningham, 40, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
Aug. 9
-Christopher Deen Nelson, 39, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Keianna Lynisha Riley, 24, of Montgomery, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs.
-Ashley Janay Eiland, 26, of Montgomery, public intoxication.
-Justine Lashae Kelley, 27, of Calera, failure to appear.
-Maurice W. Pettaway, 34, of Calera, failure to appear.
-Matthew Steven Oates, 34, of Montgomery, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Brittney Deshonne Farrington, 35, of Calera, failure to appear.
-Misael Benitez Zetina, 22, of Pelham, DUI-alcohol.
Aug. 10
-Kathie Collins Jones, 66, of Calera, discharging firearm into occupied dwelling or vehicle, reckless endangerment, menacing-aggravated assault, property damage.
-Davida Monic Marsh, 32, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
Columbiana
July 1
-Jonathan Michael Stogner, 44, alias warrant.
-James Bernard Entrekin II, 38, failure to appear.
July 3
-Larry Eugene Campbell Jr., 44, drug paraphernalia-first offense.
-Buford L. Green III, 65, DUI-alcohol.
July 4
-Kevin Shane Shoemaker, 41, failure to appear.
-Amy Nichole Horton, 42, enters/remains in dwelling, obstructing governmental operations.
July 7
-Jeremy Logan Hatten, 19, burglary, theft of property fourth degree, burglary-residence, criminal mischief-damage to private property.
-Jason Carter Hatten, 19, burglary, theft of property fourth degree-miscellaneous, burglary-residence, criminal mischief-damage to public property.
-Teagan Arron Ivey, 19, criminal trespass third degree.
July 8
-Emmanuel Lakeem Ervin, 24, hold for Jefferson County-failure to appear.
-De’vonte Isaiah Smith, 23, unlawful possession/rec of a controlled substance.
July 12
-Terry Wayne Smith Jr., 46, driving while license suspended.
July 15
-Thomas Mark Lake, 54, operating vehicle with expired tag, operating vehicle without insurance.
July 16
-Samuel Douglas Buff, 39, driving while license suspended, failure to stop at stop sign.
-Jimmy Shamaine Wade, 35, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana second degree, public intoxication.
-John Haynie, 57, identity theft, forgery third degree.
July 17
-Larry Bryan Morris, 44, driving while license suspended.
July 22
-Kayla Renee Davis, 30, drug paraphernalia-first offense, driving while license suspended.
July 26
-Sidney Jermine Avery, 44, failure to appear (two counts).
July 29
-Tiffany Brasher Sherman, 36, operating vehicle with expired tag.
Helena
Aug. 8
-Jose Gomez, 34, DUI-alcohol.
Aug. 9
-Jacob Ryan Munholland, 21, DUI-any substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Jose Benigno Calderon Badillo, 34, DUI-alcohol.
Aug. 10
-Russell Ray Thomas, 38, bail jumping second degree.
Aug. 11
-Karen Rangel Sanders, 39, probation violation.
Montevallo
Aug. 7
-Timothy Lynn Norsworthy, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).
Aug. 9
-Crystal Regina Burt, 40 of Montevallo, dangerous drugs-possession of dangerous drugs.
Aug. 10
-Eric Montoya, 23, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Pelham
Aug. 2
-Samuel Capps, 20, of Indian Springs, minor in possession of alcohol.
-Miguel Hernandez, 20, of Alabaster, DUI-influence of alcohol.
Aug. 4
-Brian Hodges, 19, of Columbiana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Adam Brown, 37, of Chelsea, alias warrant.
Aug. 5
-Rodrigus Childers, 39, of Pelham, obstruction/using false ID.
Aug. 6
-Joshua Edwards, 35, of Pelham, window tint greater than 30 percent, failure to display insurance, driving while suspended and operating a vehicle without insurance.
-David Hutchinson, 56, of Leeds, 20 days to register vehicle.
Aug. 7
-Reid Baldwin, 37, of Hoover, criminal trespass 3rd degree.
-Desirre Griffin, 26, of Pelham, domestic violence 3rd degree.
-Deandre Brown, 33, of Tarrant, expired tag and failure to display insurance.
Aug. 8
-Ryan Hinkle, 42, of Pelham, DUI-influence of alcohol.
-Jaime Castre, 28, of Midfield, DUI-influence of alcohol.
Police reports for the week of Aug. 16, 2020
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 1 through Aug. 10:... read more