First hearing held for Shelby County Schools FY 2021 proposed budget
ALABASTER – The Shelby County Board of Education received information about the Shelby County School System’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
In the first public hearing for the Fiscal Year 2020-21 proposed budget, Assistant Superintendent of Finance John Gwin presented figures for various parts of the budget, such as the general fund and capital projects fund.
The proposed budget was developed for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2020 and ending Sept. 30, 2021, and includes funds received and generated from state, federal, local and other financing sources.
The proposed budget numbers will change pending final federal funds.
The budget includes about $250,672,127 in revenue and $269,684,685 in expenditures, with expenditures being $581,656 in excess of revenue. The excess will be spent out of reserve funds, and the school system will still have 1.35 months of reserve system-wide, Gwin said.
The following is a breakdown of various components of the budget:
Classroom Instruction Support
- Student Materials – $600 per unit
- Technology – $350 per unit
- Library Enhancement – $157.72 per unit
- Professional Development – $100 per unit
- Textbooks – $75 per ADM
Allocations
- Foundation – $111,255,519 (local match is $19,034,680)
- Technology – $61,368
- Career Tech – $117,404
- Alabama Reading Initiative – $740,334
- Preschool – $147,381
Other State Allocations
- Transportation – $11,690,721
- Fleet Renewal – $1,300,136
- Capital Purchase – $5,562,017
- School Nurses – $765,926
- At Risk – $404,788
General Fund Revenue
- State Foundation – $111,255,519 (56 percent)
- Local Ad Valorem – $55,037,818 (28 percent)
- State Transportation – $11,690,721 (6 percent)
- Local Sales Taxes – $7,494,339 (4 percent)
- Other Local Revenue – $4,163,832 (2 percent)
- Advancement and Technology – $4,956,419 (2 percent)
- State and Federal Appropriations – $3,496,146 (2 percent)
Ad Valorem and Sales Tax Revenue
- Ad Valorem General Fund – $28,776,624 (43 percent)
- Ad Valorem Foundation Match – $19,034,680 (28 percent)
- Ad Valorem Debt Service – $9,219,057 (14 percent)
- Sales Tax General Fund – $7,089,789 (10 percent)
- Sales Tax Debt Service – $3,519,210 (5 percent)
General Fund Expenditures by Function
- Instruction – $115,812,296 (59 percent)
- Instructional Support – $33,754,086 (17 percent)
- Operations – $20,979,614 (11 percent)
- Auxiliary Services – $16,164,703 (8 percent)
- Administrative Services – $4,706,299 (2 percent)
- Capital Outlay – $2 million (1 percent)
- Other – $3,622,198 (2 percent)
General Fund Expenditures by Object
- Salaries – $122 million (62 percent)
- Benefits – $49 million (25 percent)
- Services and Fees – $15.5 million (8 percent)
- Materials and Supplies – $5.7 million (3 percent)
- Capital Outlay – $3.9 million (2 percent)
Salaries by Employee Type
- Teachers – $103 million (58 percent)
- Support Staff – $52 million (30 percent)
- Administrators – $12 million (7 percent)
- Librarians, Counselors, Other – $9 million (5 percent)
Staff by Source of Funds
- State –$1,764 (61 percent)
- Local – $442 (15 percent)
- Other State – $418 (15 percent)
- Federal –$262 (9 percent)
Debt Service Fund Revenue
- Ad Valorem Tax $9.2 million (50 percent)
- Sales Tax $3.5 million (19 percent)
- State PSF funds $3.6 million (20 percent)
- Fleet Renewal $1.2 million (7 percent)
- Other Revenue $812,541 (4 percent)
Debt Service Fund Expenditures
- 2011 Bonds $9,673,868 (54 percent)
- 2016 Bonds $3.3 million (19 percent)
- PSCA Bonds $3.6 million (20 percent)
- Bus Bonds $1.2 million (7 percent)
- Other Debt $118,590 (0 percent)
Capital Projects Fund Expenditures
- 2011 Bond Refunding – $17,133,030 (88 percent)
- State Capital Purchase – $1,944,770 (10 percent)
- Buses – $410,891 (2 percent)
The second public hearing on the school system’s proposed budget will be held at the Shelby County Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27.
Student of the Week: Hayden Traywick
Student of the Week: Aug. 9, 2020 Name: Hayden Traywick School: Helena Middle School Grade: Seventh What’s your favorite subject... read more