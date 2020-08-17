Human remains found in Shelby County

FROM STAFF REPORTS

SHELBY – An investigation is underway in the community of Shelby after human remains were discovered on Saturday, Aug. 15, at approximately 11:32 a.m.

Investigators responded to a call Saturday morning on report of human remains in the area of Twin Creek Drive. and examined what appeared to be an adult human skull.

An additional search of the surrounding area was then conducted, but no further remains were located. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office removed the skull for forensic testing and identification, which will be done by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

This is an ongoing death investigation and the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact Investigator Williams at (205) 670-6283, or call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 669-4181.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at Crimestoppersmetroal.com.