Land transactions for the week of Aug. 16, 2020
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from July 31 through Aug. 6:
July 31
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Richard M. Lee, for $543,953.12, for Lot 533 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Amanda Shea Marcrum, for $264,900, for Lot 7-112 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Kevin Adam Kok, for $312,400, for Lot 11-02 in Chelsea Park 11th Sector.
-Cornerstone Building LLC to Joseph A. Piazza, for $494,500, for Lot 22-57 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.
-Shane Weeks to David Shane Weeks, for $117,000, for Lot 5 in Spring Water Farms Phase 2.
-Erin Garrison to Mary A. Bruce, for $412,000, for Lot 805 in Eagle Point 8th Sector Phase 1.
-Nancy Clayton to Johnny C. Freeman, for $5,000, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.
-Sarah Cunninghame to Robert J. Malone, for $42,050, for property in Section 14, Township 19, Range 2 East.
-Leticia Watkins to Jayland C. McCall, for $165,000, for Lot 59 in Hayesbury Phase 2 Final Plat.
-Randy Willis to Gary D. Amick, for $15,900, for Lot 6 in Vincent Estates.
-Russell Ellis to Jordan G. Stanley, for $378,000, for Lot 1-24 in Chelsea Park First Sector Phase I and II.
-Clinton Grubbs to Madhuraj K. Bezawda, for $235,000, for Lot 131 in Beaver Creek Preserve First Sector.
-Jonather Dubose to Charlotte Powell, for $28,100, for Lot 1 in Aldmont Extension Map.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Marcus Richardson, for $149,200, for Lot 19 in Cambridge Park Amended Map.
-Donna Robinson to Joseph R. Carrol, for $28,00, for Lot 3 in Donna Robinson Subdivision.
-Bradley Williamson to Robert Campbell Jones, for $401,000, for Lot 11-23 in Mt Laurel Phase II.
-Chris Dunn to Brandon T. Foster, for $460,000, for Lot 535 in Eagle Point 5th Sector.
-Tony Bentley to Cody B. Shields, for $185,100, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.
-Edith Whitaker to Greg Aderhold, for $252,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Terrence Craven to Ashley William Page, for $200,000, for Lot 22 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.
-Michael Young to Bryan Leigh Singer, for $420,000, for Lot 1106 in Riverwoods Sector 11 Final Plat.
-Chapman Manly to Kevin K. Brasher, for $199,900, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Daniel Patrick Leonard, for $542,973, for Lot 545 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.
-A. Garrett to Paul Brooks Brown, for $150,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24, Range 12 East.
-Rita Hutchins to Timothy J. Castrone, for $172,500, for Lot 14 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.
-Alex Scott to Maxine R. Lee, for $175,000, for Lot 6 in Ammersee Lakes Resurvey.
-Camellia Met Mining LLC to S & M Development LLC, for $140,500, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Kevin Brasher to Joshua Lewis King, for $153,000, for Lot 65 in Union Station Phase II.
-Philip Newman to Philip L. Newman, for $51,500, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Jimmie Greene to Matthew Odeas Buster Whitfield, for $120,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19, Range 2 East.
-Delia Rosas to Rip Roar Leasing LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 32 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge Amended Map.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Michael Leland Jones, for $351,060, for Lot 6047 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.
-Dijana Cox to Brandon Chad Gray, for $138,000, for Lot 39 in Sommersby Townhomes.
-Embassy Homes LLC to Grant F. Ford, for $270,161, for Lot 66 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.
-Arturo Rosas to Delia Rosas, for $218,800, for Lot 32 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge Amended Map.
-Judith Glick to Ryan Glick, for $200,000, for Lot 18 in Bridlewood Parc Sector Two.
-Landon Ditto to Alexander J. McNamara, for $309,000, for Lot 11 in Woodland.
-Shirley Bush to Jerry Smith, for $117,500, for Lot 817 in Horizon A Condominium.
-Hunter Childers to Tyhre Heath, for $128,000, for Lot 10 in Willow Cove Phase 1.
-Katelin Evans to Dan Michael Dulin, for $206,000, for Lot 32 in Chase Plantation Fourth Sector.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $180,000, for Lot A-49 in Griffin Park as Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.
-Eason Merrell to Hunter Childers, for $84,500, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.
-Gary Johnson to Zachary Willis, for $294,000, for Lot 568 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector.
-Thomas Turner to Tood Jeremy Waldrop, for $169,000, for Lot 129 in Weatherly Brentwood Sector 15.
-Timothy Griffin to Mary Jean Stinnett, for $445,000, for Lot 7-20 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.
-TL Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingha, for $184,000, for Lot 220 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.
-Bryant Bagley to Isrrael Salvador Guerrero Pamanes, for $190,900, for Lot 705 in Old Cahaba Cedar Crest Sector.
-Lois Clark to John B. Satterfield, for $240,000, for Lot 57 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Sector Phase 3 Final Record Plat.
-Roger Addison to Katlyn D. Johnston, for $225,000, for Lot 1 in Plantation South 3rd Sector Phase III.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Karen Michelle Aycock, for $311,218, for Lot 219 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Catherine Brasher to Catherine Brasher, for $31,005, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.
-Robert Colley to Barbara Ann Howard, for $2,054, for property in Section 7, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.
-Empire Homes LLC to Thomas B. Rembert, for $170,000, for Lot 37 in Ridgecrest Phase One Final Plat.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Vekesha Hawes, for $243,665, for Lot 86 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Ashley Phillips to Parks Land Company LLC, for $25,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
Aug. 3
-Scott Daigle to Clark D. Weber, for $399,900, for Lot 2441 in Riverchase Country Club 24th Addition.
-John Bullard to Michael Culotta, for $587,000, for Lot 20 in Mountain Crest Estate Final Plat.
-Hobson Riley to Harold Ridgeway, for $720,000, for Lot 8 in Southlake First Addition.
-Charles Smith to Clifford Leon Lee, for $205,500, for Lot 56 in Amberley Woods 6th Sector Amended Map.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to George Mustafa, for $335,501, for Lot 23 in Adams Mill Second Addition.
-Creed Construction LLC to Carlisle Creek Construction LLC, for $45,000, for Lot 1 in Wild Timber Phase I.
-Paul McClure to George A. Feagins, for $455,000, for Lot 146 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 4 Amended Final Record.
-Jackie Guy to A B Anderson Properties LLc, for $325,000, for Lot 1 in Oak Mountain Business Park Sector 1.
-Wade Phillips to Andrew A. Mullings Lewis, for $365,000, for Lot 1 in Kerry Downs.
-John Cummings to Dewarren T. Baldwin, for $195,000, for Lot 35 in Rocky Ridge Phase 2.
-Raul Garcia to Festus Murithi, for $203,500, for Lot 11 in Saint Charles Place Jackson Square Place Two Sector Three.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Mary R. Daoud, for $272,490, for Lot 21 in Adams Mill Second Addition.
-Jamie Reid to Mark Stephens, for $390,000, for Lot 32 in Jameswood Third Sector.
-Darrell Darnell to Aleta Brek Ogle, for $274,900, for Lot 810 in Forest Parks 8th Sector 1st Phase.
-David Mclain to William Langford Welch, for $1,650,000, for property in Section 7, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.
-Heide Felber to Brittany Dean, for $257,000, for Lot 78 in Kentwood 2nd Addition Phase I.
-Thomas Laggy to Keith Johnson, for $100,000, for Lot 20 in Harbor Towne.
-James Vickery to Christopher Herbert, for $280,000, for Lot 9 in Royal Oaks Fourth Sector Unit II.
-Clayton 47 Investments LLC to Rodney Nelson, for $117,465, for Lot 3 in White Oak Manor Final Plat.
-Brian Copes to Marain V. Johnson, for $235,000, for Lot 664 in Waterford Cove Sector 3 Phase 2.
-Judith Pike to Robert Walter McManus, for $275,000, for Lot 1 in Wildwood Shores 4th Sector.
-Brian Smith to Chad Wrightsman, for $325,000, for Lot 1857 in Old Cahaba Phase V 2nd Addition.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Stacey M. Yarbrough, for $212,615, for Lot 27 in Country View Estates Phase 3.
-Benintende Living Trust to Frank D. Tombrello, for $363,001, for Lot 211 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase 5.
-Lifang Chen to Hugh L. Daniels, for $170,000, for Lot 53 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.
-Mary Roberts to Stuart Roberts, for $422,000, for Lot 13 in Riverchase Country Club Tenth Addition.
-International Investments LLC to Eugene B. Bromberg, for $237,000, for Lot 42 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.
-J. Lunsford to Nancy L. Blocker, for $182,000, for Lot 11 in Meadow Brook Townhomes.
-William Keene to Roberto Martinez Hernandez, for $379,900, for Lot 10 in Lake Forest Sixth Sector.
-Michael Webster to Jeffrey W. Armstrong, for $93,500, for Lot B in Riverwood Second Sector.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Craig Ward Hess, for $338,330, for Lot 251 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Dennis Montgomery to Shri W. Merriweather, for $270,000, for Lot 77 in Lacey’s Grove Phase I.
-Lance Cabeca to Doniquka N. Taylor, for $315,000, for Lot 1667 in Strathaven in Ballantrae Phase III.
-Leobardo Flores to Samuel Olvera, for $64,390, for Lot 29 in Deer Springs Estates Third Addition.
-George Senicz to Rachel Burt, for $780,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Andrew Paul Atkinson, for $306,715, for Lot 213 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Lewis Atchison to Waypoint Holdings LLC, for $400,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Nicholas Massey to Roger W. Benson, for $199,000, for Lot 211 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase II.
-Zachary Hicks to Marion Regan Kreizinger, for $175,000, for Lot 14 in Shelby Forest Estates 1st Sector Phase II.
-21st Mortgage Corporation to Pam Potts, for $25,000, for Lot 3 in Anchor Valley.
-Loancare LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, for $258,716, for Lot 38 in Bent River Commons.
-Sandra Buckner to Adam P. Reynolds, for $370,000, for Lot 80 in Meadow Brook 5th Sector 1st Phase Resurvey of Lots 77 through 80 and Lots 83 through 85.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Heidi Rene Leblanc, for $224,900, for Lot 150 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.
-Carolyn Rivera to Tamara Alexis Heinemann, for $129,500, for Lot 44 in Sugar Hills Townhomes.
-Ruth Myers to Kenneth W. Alford, for $200,000, for Lot 382 in Weatherly Belvedere Sector 23.
-Ricky Miskelley to Aaron Gammon, for $491,900, for Lot 216 in Brook Highland 6th Sector 4th Phase.
-Tyler Erwin to John M. Snook, for $315,000, for Lot 503 in Forest Parks 5th Sector.
-Mark Betke to Aquil Abdur Rasheed, for $283,000, for Lot 107 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.
-Rick Lathan to Stephen N. Fitts, for $503,000, for Lot 22-132 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.
-Judy Hyde to Tracy Clennon, for $30,380, for Lot 22 in Country View Estates Phase I.
-Richard Shaw to Travis Campbell, for $12,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Jeffrey Snell to Joshua Mathew Etheridge, for $165,000, for Lot 28 in Portsouth Third Sector.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Justin Elliott Vance, for $258,425, for Lot 207 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.
-David Nahay to Gloria Billings, for $250,000, for Lot 11 in Villages of Westover Sector 1.
Aug. 4
-Vernon Johnson to Muriel Lorraine Hernandez, for $7,340, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Kerry Reed to Jackson Acey Shell, for $193,000, for Lot 2 in Scottsdale First Addition.
-Dawn Bone to Dennis Lloyd Berry, for $212,900, for Lot 328 in Old Cahaba Oak Ridge Sector First Addition.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Justin Elliott Vance, for $258,425, for Lot 207 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Gabrielle, for $224,900,f or Lot 145 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.
-Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc. to Amberleigh Noelle Osborne, for $390,000, for Lot 169 in Willow Branch Sector 3B.
-Portrait Homes 17 LLC to Portrait Homes BHM LLC, for $24,000, for Lot 120 in Waterstone Phase 3.
-Portrait Homes BHM LLC to Sean Taylor, for $229,877, for Lot 120 in Waterstone Phase 3.
-Emerald Ridge LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $23,000, for Lot 80 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.
-Douglas Dozier to Dennis Schauer, for $307,000, for Lot 57 in Homestead Second Sector.
-Tonya Tackett to Jill Vance Wooten, for $179,900, for Lot 170 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 2.
-Tyler Williamson to Tyler Payton Williamson, for $61,667, for property in Section 28, Township 18, Range 2 East.
-Peggy Stough to Rhonda S. Mack, for $642,000, for Lot 14 in Lakeridge Amended Map.
-Gary Upton to Wills Holding LLC, for $620,000, for Lot 1 in Heatherwood Forest Sector 1 Resurvey and Lot 22 Heatherwood 4th Sector.
-Tracy Coyne to Tracy S. Coyne, for $10,000, for Lot 4 in Southwind First Sector.
-Michael Clise to Johnathan D. Smith, for $250,000, for Lot 326 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.
-David Gray to Christina S. Snoddy, for $1,275,000,f or Lot 17-A-1 in Shoal Creek Resurvey of Lot 17A and Part Common Area.
-Kenneth Beers to Ian Hamilton, for $200,000, for Lot 2 in Navajo Hills 8th Sector.
-Cung Properties LLC to David Bradford, for $210,000, for Lot 16 in Village at Brook Highland.
-Tammi Vuori LLC to Reese Holdings LLC, for $242,500, for Lot 89 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1.
-Bryant Turner to Robert Davis, for $239,000, for Lot 6-63 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector Resurvey.
-Town Builders Inc. to Elena Bauer, for $379,000, for Lot 16-09 in Mt Laurel Phase III.
-Beverly Turner to Austin H. Seals, for $150,000,f or Lot 42 in Callaway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 2.
-Marvin Chandler to David Eugene Dye, for $600,900, for Lot 35 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.
-Todd Polhemus to Melynda S. Buck, for $422,000, for Lot 28 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1B.
-David Kleeschulte to Brian Thomas Properties LLC, for $14,375, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Blake McKenzie to Harold N. Higgins, for $190,000, for Lot 327 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase I.
-Peach Town Properties LLC to Kenneth Allen Weeden, for $137,000, for Lot 212 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.
-Jenni Kleeschulte to Brian Thomas Properties LLC, for $625, for property in Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 1 East.
-Feris For Construction Inc. to HH Grey LLC, for $112,500, for Lot 42 in Crest at Greystone Amended Map.
-Embridge Homes LLC to Justin Epding, for $581,234, for Lot 345 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Final Plat.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Arne Christian Feyling, for $683,384, for Lot 1-617 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLc to David Bert Gray, for $634,322, for Lot 550 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Dale E. Brown, for $353,479, for Lot 1033 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Elizabeth J. Burke, for $394,900, for Lot 507 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.
-Raymond Norton to Marvin A. Chandler, for $615,000, for Lot 1829 in Highlands Lakes 18th Sector Phase II.
-Abbott Square Properties LLC to Victoria Taylor, for $335,000, for Lot 7-30 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A Final Plat.
-Embridge Homes LLC to Leslie N. Bonner, for $599,749, for Lot 410 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.
-Paul Brown to Jimmy L. Gillispie, for $1,145,000, for Lot 864 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase I.
-Roy Gilbert to Roy W. Gilbert, for $1,500,000, for property in Section 21, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.
-Betty Marrs to Sabrina Karine Williams, for $147,500, for property in Section 32, Township 19, Range 1 East.
-Bryan Tyra to Edward Posada, for $272,000, for Lot 7 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge.
-Roy Gilbert to Roy W. Gilbert, for $591,510, for property in Section 21, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.
-Michael Cooley to Michael C. Cooley, for $10,000, for Lot 268 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 2.
-Pat Conaty to Bryan Daniel Roll, for $225,000, for Lot 8 in Tanglewood by the Creek Final Plat.
-Quinton Woodley to Angela Golden, for $193,625, for Lot 65 in Meadows Plat 2 Revised.
-Jeff Wise to John Daniel Lee, for $999,900, for Lot 18 in Southlake First Addition.
-Thomas Snider to John H. Pierce, for $599,500, for Lot 105 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase I.
-Cynthia Horvat to Wu Hsiung Wu, for $130,000, for Lot 565 in WEatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.
-Clarence Reeves to Thomas Moon, for $798,900, for Lot 215 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector.
-Mohamad Smidi to Colitha Y. Brown, for $189,900, for Lot 13 in Cobblestone Village.
-Christopher Kuhn to Matthew Grantham, for $177,500,f or property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.
-Jordan Stanley to Nga T. Nguyen, for $230,000, for Lot 30 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Phillip Samuel Tucker, for $402,542, for Lot A-57 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Sandra C. Denaburg, for $179,320, for Lot 50 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Maritza Urias, for $178,150, for Lot 228 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 3.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to William Justin Hicks, for $285,924, for Lot 61 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.
-Steven Rauls to Richard Neal Harrison, for $300,000, for Lot 413 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 4th Addition.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Cheleas K. Bevis, for $175,500, for Lot 99 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Edward Hwang to Greg Keith Little, for $699,000, for Lot 635 in Greystone Legacy.
-Patrick Jackson to John William Richardson, for $261,500, for Lot 1 in Selkirk Resurvey of and Subdivision of Lots 1 and 2.
-Troy Amster to Rahim H. Valliani, for $558,500,f or Lot 14 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase III.
-Jennifer Jones to Whitney Ezell Forrest, for $285,000, for Lot 27 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.
-David Goodwin to Robert Flanagan, for $179,100, for Lot 51 in in Saddle Run.
-Virginia Hagenbuch to Muhammad Zohair, for $349,900, for Lot 87 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.
-Cory Dill to Timothy R. McNair, for $350,000, for Lot 48 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.
-Michael Kelley to Andrew E. Graves, for $730,000, for Lot 20 in Lake Wellington Estates.
-Kathleen Clarkson to William Nicholas Hilburn, for $262,000, for Lot 13 in Town of Adam Brown Phase 2 Resurvey Lots 13 and 14 Amended Resurvey.
-Robert Long to Christopher Daniel Brimer, for $441,000, for Lot 157 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 3.
-Brock Point Partners LLC to Christopher T. Humphrey, for $485,592, for Lot 48 in Brock Point Phase 1B Resurvey of Lots 48-50.
-Chelsea One LLC to Robert J. Hollenbeck, for $62,900, for Lot 414 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.
-Paula Bailey to Yanira Janeth Santamaria Ruiz, for $169,000, for Lot 11 in Fall Acres 1st Addition.
-Vincent Manley to James Adam Manasco, for $267,900, for Lot 109 in Willow Oaks.
-Susan Evans to 205 Holdings LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 2 in Vincent Estates.
-Newcastle Constrction Inc. to Myrel J. Roehm, for $384,414, for Lot 5112 in Riverbend at Old cahaba Phase 5.
-Avigdor Yankovich to Antwan Bryant, for $233,000, for Lot 125 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.
-Kara Heuer to Juan J. Rosales Uroza, for $183,000, for Lot 40 in Ashford Heights Third Addition.
-Curtis Brown to Brown Family Holdings LLC, for $117,300, for Lot 12 in Bermuda Hills First Sector.
Aug. 5
-Tammy Foshee to Kimberley M. Battles, for $315,000, for Lot 523 in Riverwoods Fifth Sector Phase II Final Plat.
-Virginia McDaniel to Robert Lee McDaniel, for $141,000, for Lot 15 in Oakwood Village Phase 2.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Marc A. Pinola, for $311,701, for Lot 6083 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Courtney D. Clark, for $164,460, for Lot 40 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Bruce Van Arsdale to Daniel Friday, for $600,000, for property in Section 36, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.
-Marilyn Russell to Marilyn Russell, for $5,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.
-Emory Florey to Marilyn Russell, for $5,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.
-Deborah Swain to Margaret Gail Jordan, for $93,800, for property in Section 1, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Roland Hines to Mitchell Hagood, for 4369,900, for Lot 521 in Timberlake Sector 5 Resurvey of Lots 520 and 521 Final Plat.
-James Harrell to Patricia Anne Harrell, for $285,000,f or Lot 76 in Heritage Oaks.
-Marl Wallace to Steven Henderson, for $396,900, for Lot 18 in Ridge at Meadowbrook First Sector.
-Betty Bennefield to Pamela D. Davis, for $87,750, for Lot 85 in Nottingham Sector 4.
-Michael Berndt to Michael C. Berndt, for $100,000, for Lot 11-26 in Mt Laurel Phase II Final Plat.
-David Byers to Cahaba Highlands LLC, for $20,000, for Lot 19 in Jessica Ingram Survey.
-Rausch Coleman Birmingham LLC to Octavia Rayford, for $174,360, for Lot 87 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Johnny Pickett to Colton Lovett, for $246,000,f or Lot 11 in Country Hills Phase One.
-Embassy Homes LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $500, for Lot 349 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.
-Michael Vest to Mary Jane Gaddy, for $340,000,f or Lot 30 in Valdawood.
-David Cooper to Frederick McNealey, for $209,000, for Lot 13 in Laurel Woods Phase V.
-Ricky Ferguson to Jessica F. McClain, for $218,140, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Richard Blaising to Nicholas Walter Koehler, for $245,000,f or Lot 10 in Thompson Plantation.
-Wade Farmer to Wade O. Farmer, for $76,200, for Lot 46 in Cambridge Pointe 2nd Sector.
-Dorothy Javorsky to Sarah Jones, for $236,000, for Lot 96 in Beaver Creek Preserve Second Sector.
-Hugh Tully to Wright Homes Inc., for $180,000, for Lot 10-3 in Whispering Pines Farms Resubdivision of Lot 10.
-Leslie Leopard to Raymond Franklin, for $110,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Vera Clemmons to Jared Oakley Ling, for $183,900, for Lot 9 in Walington Developers Inc. Addition to Southwind Subdivision First Sector.
-Gary Morris to Edward A. Langston, for $64,000, for Lot 2 in Morris Subdivision.
-Robert White to Ryen C. Valentine, for $432,500, for Lot 1414 in Highland Lakes 14th Sector.
-Ryen Valentine to Jason M. Zaharis, for $344,000, for Lot 9-30 in Chelsea Park Ninth Sector.
-Marilyn Russell to Emory Florey, for $5,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.
-Jeffery Marquess to Gary J. Marquess, for $32,218, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.
-Amanda Foshee to Richard A. Neathammer, for $327,500, for Lot 74 in Caldwell Creek Sector 1.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Jack E. Brymer, for $403,054, for Lot 2058 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Larry Pearce to Christopher Brent Scoggins, for $550,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Elsa Wegel to Doug Connolly, for $185,000, for Lot 21 in St. Charles Place Jackson Square Phase II Sector III.
Aug. 6
-Harold Gilkerson to Timothy Love Mitchell, for $308,000, for Lot 12 in Indian Ridge Estates.
-Scott Hannah Hamby to Scott Hannah Lee Hamby, for $91,900, for Lot 12 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes First Addition.
-Douglas Moore to Douglas A. Moore, for $17,420, for Lot 33 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase II Final Plat.
-Kenneth Dunaway to Kennan L. Smith, for $370,000, for Lot 32 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phases 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7.
-Ronald Holmes to Lashannon McCollum, for $225,000, for Lot 3 in Forest Hills 1st Sector.
-Douglas Lolley to Landon Paul Ditto, for $460,000, for Lot 18 in Southern Pines 6th Sector.
-Katina Jones to Paula Bowman, for $152,500, for Lot 34 in Ironwood Subdivision.
-William Clifford to Patrick Russell McIntyre, for $576,500, for Lot 204 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 4A.
-Kennan Smith to Kelsey R. Clark, for $235,000, for Lot 23 in Hamlet Fifth Sector.
-Kevin Briggins to Allen Michael Johnson, for $205,000, for Lot 1770 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 5.
-Vivian Villamil to Vivian C. Villamil, for $84,450, for Lot 4 in Green Valley 4th Sector.
-Premiere Marketing Group Inc. to A. C. Langner, for $10,000, for Lot 173 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Sity Sector 7.
-Steve McAdams to JRP Properties LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 7 in Park Forest First Sector.
-Mark Noyes to Erin M. Tatum, for $440,000, for Lot 3823 in Birkshire 38th Addition to Riverchase.
-Denmark Property Solutions LLC to Larry Wayne Adkins, for $185,000, for Lot 75 in Old Ivy Phase II.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $189,335, for Lot 105 in The Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $260,630, fo rLot A-53 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.
-Kelley Calhoun to Christopher Green, for $200,000, for Lot 18 in Hamlet 5th Sector.
-Lauren Riley to Lauren York Riley, for $75,200, for property in Section 22, township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Joseph Kessler to Yvette B. Winston, for $456,500, for Lot 22-99 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.
-Keith Johnson to Austin Chet Avery, for $130,000, for Lot 20 in Harbor Towne.
-Mpawenimana Fidia Lubonge to Zachary A. Gerber, for $154,000, for Lot 44 in Sommersby Townhomes.
-Juan Carlos Ramonell to Community Property Investments Inc., for $199,900, for Lot 285 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.
-Welsey Langston to Elizabeth Morris, for $180,000, for Lot 104 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 2.
-Gary Winslett to Wesley D. Langston, for $355,000, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.
-Erin Tatum to Christopher A. Jefferson, for $436,900, for Lot B26 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase I.
-Christopher Jefferson to Haley Holmes, for $215,000, for Lot 116 in Villages of Westover Sector I Final Plat.
-Valor Communities LLC to Frederick Martrail Mearon, for $184,762, for Lot 156 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-Dani Reach to Cassandra Breeding, for $187,500, for Lot 47 in Scottsdale Third Addition.
-David McDaniel to Elizabeth R. Hairston, for 4439,900, for Lot 1153 in Highland Lakes 11th Sector.
-Dane McKinney to Scott M. Glidewell, for $474,900, for Lot 23 in Shelby Spring Farms Lakeland Sector 1.
-Caroline Ball to Stephen R. King, for $187,000, for Lot 47 in Wyndham Bedford Sector Amended Map.
-Feroz Devani to Parade Home Builders Inc., for $133,500, for Lot 39 in Southlake First Addition.
-Scott Tucker to Drew Tyler, for $405,142, for Lot 855 in Eagle Point 8th Sector Phase 1.
-Sharon Rozin to Joseph Austin Barclay, for $175,000, for Lot 17 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.
-Chappell Enterprises and Properties LLC to Paul Benton, for $54,900, for Lot 6 in Corners of Westover.
Sheriff’s reports for the week of Aug. 16, 2020
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from July 20 through Aug. 4:... read more