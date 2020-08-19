Helena Hollow’s ‘The Patch’ to open Oct. 3

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – Though the year has been full of uncertainty, Helena residents can certainly look forward to some of the traditional activities that come as the leaves begin to change and the temperature drops when fall arrives in the city.

Helena Hollow will open up its annual pumpkin patch known as “The Patch” on Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. Guests will be able to come and indulge in the annual family tradition of picking their own pumpkin to take home and carve, while the farm will also offer a variety of attractions and activities throughout the season.

“The Patch will be open every Saturday and Sunday through the month of October, with closing day falling on Saturday (Oct. 31), Halloween day,” Helena Hollow’s Amy Griffin said.

Tickets for each day are $10 and families can come and pick any pumpkin from the patch and take it home for $2 no matter how big it is.

Aside from picking out your own pumpkin, guests can enjoy the parks attractions, which include things like a corn pit, tire and rope climbs, 100-foot landslide, patch dash obstacle course which is a zip line ride and much more. There will also be hayrides that will cart guests throughout the Patch.

Griffin said that they are also adding new attractions for guests to enjoy which will be announced in the coming weeks.

The farm will take special precautions to protect guests including online ticket sales which will allow for touchless entry into The Patch, constant sanitizing of equipment, additional hand washing stations and limited number of guests in certain areas or rides.

The Patch takes place across 10 acres on the farm, so social distancing can be easily ensured.

Helena Hollow is also offering The Patch as an event location for “Patch Parties,” for those who want to use and enjoy the great scenery for private groups.

More information can be obtained by calling Helena Hollow at 541-8150 or by emailing info@helenahollow.com.