Grace Levon Worsham

Grace Levon Worsham passed away Friday, Aug. 14, at the age of 82. Levon was born in Woodbury, Georgia, on July 23, 1938.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Worsham Sr.; two brothers; and two sisters.

Levon is survived by her sons, Charles R. Jr. (Delinda), David (Kristi); granddaughter, Tanya Kines (Billy); grandsons, Drew and Seth; great-grandsons, Mitchell and Charlie and many nieces and nephews.

She retired from Brunswick Corp. and then ran Professional Electronics in Birmingham for over 30 years.

Memorial will take place at a later date.