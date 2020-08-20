New Dunkin’ Alabaster store to open Aug. 25

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A new Dunkin’ location is opening in Alabaster on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 1114 First St. N., the company announced Thursday, Aug. 20.

Starting at 5 a.m. on Aug. 25, the “next generation” restaurant will kick off the celebration by offering the first 25 guests free coffee and donuts for a month. The lucky guests will receive a card redeemable for one free medium hot or iced coffee and one free classic donut per day through Sept. 26.

The new restaurant will also offer all guests a 99-cent medium hot or iced coffee starting on Tuesday, Aug. 25 and continuing through Monday, Aug. 31.

At 11 a.m. on Aug. 25, the Dunkin’ franchise network Bluemont Group LLC will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new store opening. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, Bluemont Group LLC, in partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, will also make a $2,000 donation to Vineyard Family Services to further its mission to feed kids in need.

The next-generation restaurant features a modern look that provides a fresh, friendly, vibrant and engaging environment for guests. Exciting elements of the new restaurant include:

Dunkin’ on Demand: With fully-integrated digital kiosks, guests will completely control how they order by choosing to order with or without the help of a crew member. Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, so that members of the DD Perks Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s mobile app can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. For all orders placed for pick up inside the restaurant guests will be able to track the status of their order via a new digital order status board.

Modern design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.

Premium pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.

Increased energy efficiency: The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which is designed to save 25-percent more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.

As part of Dunkin’s ongoing efforts to help ensure the safety of guests and crew in light of the COVID-19 health crisis, all restaurants are limiting service to carry out, and delivery through delivery partners where available. Dine-in service has been suspended to prevent the congregation of guests. On-the-go ordering is available through the Dunkin’ app for pickup in-store or at the drive-thru to limit contact.

The 1,800 square-foot restaurant employs approximately 17 crew members and is open every day from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. This Dunkin’ also features comfortable indoor seating with complimentary wi-fi. The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment for guests to enjoy Dunkin’ products.

Including the new Alabaster restaurant, franchisee network Bluemont Group LLC currently owns and operates 43 Dunkin’ locations throughout Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Free coffee for a month excludes cold brew. Free donut for a month excludes fancies and specialty donuts. Limit one per guest. No purchase necessary. Open to Alabama residents in the Alabaster area, 18+/age of maj. Ends Sept. 26. Official rules are available upon request at 1114 First St. N., Suite 200, Alabaster, AL 35007.

The 99-cent medium hot or iced coffee excludes cold brew and nitro brew.