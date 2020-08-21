Police reports for the week of Aug. 23, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 9-18:

Alabaster

Aug. 11

-Property damage from the 600 block of First Street North. A 2013 Honda CRV was damaged.

-Information only from Ramsgate Drive and Cromwell.

-Information only from the 100 block of Kentwood Way. Car keys valued at $10 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2017 Ford Explorer valued at $15,000 was damaged.

Aug. 12

-Harassment from the 100 block of Allen Drive.

-Trespassing notice from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Fox Valley Farms Road.

-Animal complaint from the 1400 block of Butler Road.

-Information only from the 800 block of Third Avenue Northwest.

-Information only from the 700 block of Fulton Springs Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $246.58 was stolen.

Aug. 13

-Abandoned vehicle from the 2100 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Information only from the 200 block of Silverstone Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $468.22 was stolen.

-Change bills-circulating from the 600 block of First Street Southwest.

-Information only from the 300 block of Dogwood Trail. A window valued at $300 was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 1100 block of Colonial Drive.

-Information only from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Plaza Circle.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $41.10 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 200 block of Grandview Parkway, Maylene.

-Property damage from Smokey Road. A 2014 Dodge Avenger was damaged.

Aug. 14

-Destroyed prop from the 9600 block of Shelby County 17. Drugs/narcotics equipment was damaged or destroyed.

-Trespassing notice, juvenile contact from the 1700 block of King Charles Court.

-Property damage from the 2600 block of Tahiti Terrace. A 2014 Chevy Camaro sustained $250 in damages.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 9200 block of Alabama 119.

-Public intoxication, assault second degree from the 1200 block of Butler Road.

Aug. 15

-Information only from the 1400 block of Eighth Street Southwest. Assorted housewares were stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 40 block of Hilltop Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 9600 block of Shelby County 17. A house window valued at $500 was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Washington Lane. $387.02 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of First Street South. A political sign valued at $130 was stolen.

-Violation of family violence protection order from the 1600 block of Caribbean Circle.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of First Street South. A cell phone valued at $499 was stolen.

Aug. 16

-Information only from the 200 block of King Arthur Place.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of 12th Avenue Southwest. Two ladders valued at $250 were stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 40 block of Maple Lane.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Warwick Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Foliage View Road.

-Lost property from the 400 block of Sweet Leaf Lane. Credit/debit cards, a purse and a wallet were reported.

Aug. 17

-Information only from the 100 block of Second Avenue Northeast.

-Information only from the 500 block of Warrior Drive. A firearm and six syringes were confiscated.

-Theft of lost property fourth degree from Longfeather Lane. A set of Apple AirPods valued at $300 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 1100 block of Independence Drive. A vehicle window valued at $200 was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 300 block of Dale Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Park Place Circle.

-Information only from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Trail. $500 was stolen.

-Information only from the 100 block of Park Place Lane.

-Animal complaint from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Information only from the 1000 block of Heather Lane.

-Cruelty to animals from the 100 block of Park Place Circle. A Cocker Spaniel valued at $3,000 was damaged.

Aug. 18

-Information only from the 1000 block of First Street South.

Calera

Aug. 10

-Incident from the 200 block of Shelby County 209.

-Incident from Shelby County 84.

-Failure to appear from the 70 block of Shelby County 63.

-Property damage from the 4000 block of U.S. 31.

-Harassing communications-general from the 400 block of Marsh Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 304.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Harassing communications from the 2000 block of 14th Street.

Aug. 11

-Incident from the 700 block of Merlin Drive.

-Agency assist from Waterstone Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Impersonating peace officer from Exit 234 of I-65 South.

Aug. 12

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Crisfield Circle.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, identity theft from the 230-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

-Agency assist from the 300 block of Green Acres.

-Possession of a controlled substance-heroin, drug paraphernalia, DUI-controlled substance from I-65 South.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Obstructing government operations, tampering with physical evidence from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

Aug. 13

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from I-65 South.

-Public intoxication from the 10400 block of Shelby County 22.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, tampering with physical evidence from the 228-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, tampering with physical evidence from the 228-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from the 229-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Incident from the 500 block of Timberline Trace.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-DUI-any substance, possession of drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 at Red Road.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Red Road.

Aug. 14

-Agency assist from Shelby County 22 and Apricot Lane.

-Failure to appear (six counts) from the 1900 block of Shelby County 75.

-Tampering with physical evidence, attempting to elude from the 233-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Possession of a pistol by a violent felon, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana second degree from Smokey Road at Little John Circle.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from Smokey Road at Little John Circle.

-Theft of property-motor vehicle from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

Helena

Aug. 10

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1300 block of Old Cahaba Trace.

Aug. 11

-Harassment from Ace Place.

Aug. 12

-Criminal mischief third degree from bus lot on Coalmont Road.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1700 block of Native Dancer Drive.

Aug. 13

-Assault third degree from Townhouse Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from an unnamed location in Helena.

-Miscellaneous information from Rocky Ridge Drive.

-Property damage from the intersection of Townhouse Road and Shelby County 95.

-Police canine activity from Shelby County 52 East.

-Miscellaneous information from Helena Marketplace.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Helena Marketplace.

Aug. 14

-Domestic incident from the 1500 block of Oak Park Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Hillsboro Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Helena Marketplace.

-Theft of property third degree from Elm Street.

-Damage to city property from Westvale Circle.

-Trespass warning from Wyndham Parkway.

Aug. 15

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Jenkins Circle.

-Lost property from Cahaba River.

Montevallo

Aug. 11

-Terrorist threat from Main Street (restaurant).

-Information only from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was a spoon with residue and heroin needle valued at $10.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from Montevallo (other/unknown.)

-Domestic incident from Hicks Street (residence/home).

Aug. 12

-Information only from Main Street (residence/home).

Aug. 13

-Property damage from Montevallo (other/unknown). Damaged was a front windshield valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft-theft-from yards, less than $500 from Highway 204 (residence/home). Stolen were three tires and rims valued at $90.

-Property damage from Highway 119 (highway/street). Damaged was a 2015 GMC Yukon valued at $2,000.

-Fraud-FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit card from Montevallo (department store).

Aug. 14

-Assault-domestic violence-third degree-harassing communications from Highway 25 (specialty store).

-Property damage from Buckingham Circle (residence/home). Damaged was a 2011 Chevy Cruze valued at $300.

Aug. 15

-Larceny/theft-miscellaneous theft, $500-less than $1,500 from Middle Street (convenient store). Stolen was $500 U.S. currency valued at $500.

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was a clear plastic bag of marijuana 20.60 grams, blue and tan plastic bag of marijuana, purple metal grinder containing marijuana residue and clear glass smoking pipe “bong” valued at $102.

Aug. 16

-Assault-domestic violence-third degree-criminal mischief from Cobblestone Creek (parking lot/garage). Damaged was three Goodyear 185/65/R15 tires valued at $334.89.

Aug. 18

-Assault-harassment from Hicks Street (parking lot/garage).

Pelham

Aug. 9

-Criminal mischief from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a tire valued at $200.

Aug. 11

-Theft from the 100 Block of Commerce Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was alcohol valued at $71.96.

Aug. 12

-Fraud from the 100 Block of Applegate Court (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a check valued at $0.

-Identity theft from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

Aug. 13

-Fraud from the 1000 Block of Grand Reserve Drive (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.

-Identity theft from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

Aug. 14

-Theft from the 500 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $750.