Sheriff’s reports for the week of Aug. 23, 2020
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 2-10:
Aug. 2
-Identity theft from the 90 block of Driftwood Road, Shelby.
Aug. 3
-Assault from the 0-99 block of Chelsea Pointe Drive, Chelsea.
-Public intoxication from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Public intoxication from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Trespassing from Adney Circle, Shelby.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4400 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. A birth certificate valued at $15 and a Social Security card valued at $12 were stolen.
-Property damage from the 2800 block of Alabama 25, Wilton.
-Agency assist from the 14700 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
Aug. 4
-Incident from the 5000 block of Heatherhedge Circle, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from Spring Creek Camp Road, Shelby.
-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Kerry Downs Road, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from the 1600 block of Bent River Circle, Vestavia Hills.
-Theft of property from the 0 block of Mayhall Drive, Calera. A Big Tex dump trailer valued at $4,639 and a cable reel trailer valued at $1,500 were stolen.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 227, Calera. Suspected meth (1.3 grams), suspected synthetic marijuana (0.4 gram) and a socket were recovered.
-Domestic violence investigation from the 400 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.
Aug. 5
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Evergreen Road, Shelby.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 308 at Shelby County 42, Shelby. A white crystal-like substance in a plastic bag (approximately 1 gram) and a syringe with residue were recovered.
-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Willow Leaf Circle, Wilsonville. An iPhone was damaged.
-Overdose from Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.
-Public intoxication from Valleydale Road at Cyrus Circle, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 80 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo.
-Menacing from the 80 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo.
-Domestic violence-assault, criminal mischief from Chism Circle, Montevallo. A window was broken.
-Harassment, harassing communications from the 8600 block of South Main Street, Wilsonville.
-Vehicle versus deer from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A 2011 Dodge Charger was damaged.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 3100 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham. Suspected marijuana in a jar (2 grams), two pipes, two socket bits and a grinder were confiscated.
-Death investigation from the 2900 block of Oak Mountain Trail, Birmingham.
-Death investigation from the 200 block of Paradice Circle, Shelby.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 100 block of Bridge Drive, Birmingham. A Ruger 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistol valued at $700, cash money in the amount of $700 and a Louis Vuitton wallet pouch valued at $700 were stolen.
-Theft of property, recovery of stolen vehicle from the 1400 block of Oakridge Drive, Birmingham. A 2014 Chevy Cruze valued at $8,000 was stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1500 block of Southern Drive, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from the 13000 block of Shelby County 73, Montevallo.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4000 block of Crossings Lane, Birmingham.
-Death investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.
-Death investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo.
Aug. 6
-Assault from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 51, Westover.
-DUI from the 100 block of Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham.
-Assault from U.S. 280 near Shelby County 51.
-Assault from U.S. 280 near Shelby County 51.
-Criminal mischief from the 8000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A 2006 GMC Sierra was damaged.
-Property damage from Alabama 70 near Shelby County 97, Columbiana. Three utility poles, two large transformers and other assorted electrical equipment were damaged.
-Domestic violence investigation from the 900 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.
-Public intoxication from the 10600 block of Shelby County 280, Chelsea.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Lewis Road, Chelsea. A 2012 GMC Terrain was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 7900 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.
-Harassing communications from the 700 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-Incident from the intersection of South Main Street and Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A 2014 GMC Yukon front bumper.
-Death investigation from the 4000 block of Westover Road, Westover.
-Incident from the 18000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Lewis Road, Chelsea. A 2012 GMC Terrain was damaged.
-Incident from the 500 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea. Twelve $20 bills and one $10 bill were recovered.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Bridge Drive, Birmingham.
-Identity theft, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Glenn Road, Wilsonville. Amounts of $65 used to pay Cricket and $61.86 used to pay Straight Talk were stolen.
-Cruelty to animals from the 500 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea.
-Domestic violence-harassment, domestic violence-strangulation from Birmingham Street, Wilton.
Aug. 7
-Public intoxication, obstructing justice using false ID from the 500 block of Shelby County 308, Shelby.
-DUI-any substance, illegal possession of prescription pills from Shelby County 42 at Shelby County 47. Methylprednisolone (13 count), Propranolol (17 count) and a glass pipe with possible meth residue were confiscated.
-Incident from the 11000 block of U.S. 280, Sterrett.
-Incident from the 200 block of Belmont Way, Chelsea.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 600 block of Shelby County 491, Vandiver.
-Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Property damage from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A gas pump hose valued at $185 was damaged.
-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 3000 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Various groceries were stolen.
-Burglary from the 400 block of St. Anne’s Drive, Birmingham. Two bottles of Tito’s vodka valued at $50, two bottles of Petron Tequila valued at $86, two bottles of Grey Goose vodka valued at $50, two bottles of Captain Morgan rum valued at $28 and U.S. currency in the amount of $150 were stolen.
-Burglary third degree from the 1600 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea. A microwave valued at $319 and two HaloHome Dimmers valued at $80 were stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 5400 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham. A wallet with $25 in cash and various cards was stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 1500 block of Southern Drive, Birmingham. A deerskin wallet valued at $20 and debit cards were stolen; $500 was stolen from a debit card.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 800 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. Alprazolam tablets (60 count) and a small, soft Yeti cooler valued at $125 were stolen.
-Miscellaneous from the 9000 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 4000 block of Lennox Drive, Birmingham.
Aug. 8
-Incident from the 1000 block of Valentine Lane, Wilsonville.
-Incident from the 11000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.
-Theft of property from Kelly Creek Road, Vincent. A Pelican Kayak valued at $370 and paddles valued at $60 were stolen.
-Incident from the 2200 block of Harris Wright Drive, Birmingham.
-Trespass from the 100 block of Cliffs Drive, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 5000 block of Shadowbrook Trail, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 1300 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.
-Property damage from the 18000 block of River Drive, Shelby. A 2007 Fleetwood Excursion was burned.
-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Minor in possession or consumption of alcohol from Shelby County 32 and Shelby County 438, Chelsea.
-Incident from the 200 block of Stagecoach Road, Alabaster.
-Death investigation from the 3400 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana.
-Burglary, harassment from the 400 block of Saint Anne’s Drive, Columbiana. Toiletry items, keys and a baby bracelet were stolen.
-Arson second degree from the 4000 block of Joinertown Road, Columbiana. Vinyl siding on a residential structure was burned.
Aug. 9
-Criminal mischief from the 4000 block of Park Crossings Drive, Chelsea. A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Asberry Road, Montevallo.
-Failure to pay for gasoline from the 0 block of Spring Creek Camp Road, Shelby. $64.16 in gasoline was stolen.
-Reckless endangerment from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Wilton.
-Criminal mischief from the 1800 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. A mailbox was damaged.
-Property found from the 1800 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. A golf bag with 14 clubs was recovered.
-Domestic investigation from the 5100 block of Old Mill Court, Indian Springs.
-Criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Towns Court, Birmingham. A 2018 Hyundai Veracruz Limited was damaged.
-Death investigation from the 4400 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.
-Theft of property first degree from the 1000 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A 2020 Camry valued at $20,000 and a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses valued at $200 were stolen.
-Harassment from the 2000 block of Osceola Circle, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence-strangulation, harassment from the 1800 block of Stonebrook Lane, Birmingham.
-Death investigation from Diamond Drive, Montevallo.
-Runaway juvenile from the 0 block of Lawley Drive, Montevallo.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1100 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.
-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo. A domesticated quail valued at $200 was stolen; small animal cage valued at $100 and shed window screen valued at $25 were damaged.
Aug. 10
-Failure to appear, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 4900 block of U.S. 280, Harpersville. A clear glass pipe with residue and suspected marijuana (less than 1 gram) were confiscated.
-Harassment from the 3600 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.
-Recovered stolen vehicle from the 1800 block of Carson Road, Birmingham. A 2020 Toyota Corolla was recovered.
-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Road at Oak Mountain Lake Road, Birmingham. A 2004 Toyota Highlander was damaged.
-Incident from the 400 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 5100 block of Old Mill Court, Indian Springs.
-Harassment from the 900 block of Shelby County 54, Pearidge.
-Civil dispute from the 1000 block of Shelby County 109, Wilsonville.
