August 22, 2020

WATCH: Columbiana Mayoral Forum

By Keith McCoy

Published 3:29 pm Saturday, August 22, 2020

This town hall forum features candidates running for Mayor in City of Columbiana. The candidates share their viewpoints and vision in a mayoral forum ahead of the upcoming municipal election on Aug. 25th. Watch the forum in the link below. Each of the candidates was given 2 minutes to answer each questions and a 3 minute closing statement.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries