COLUMN: Paws for a worthy cause

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

A festive event fit for Louisville, Kentucky’s Churchill Downs will unfold nearly 400 miles south of the famous racetrack—at Siluria Brewing Company in Alabaster—in just two weeks.

Shelby Humane is inviting residents to its third-annual Derby Party from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, to raise money for the organization’s many services and programs.

As a non-profit serving all of Shelby County, Shelby Humane cares for homeless, abused, neglected and abandoned animals at its shelter; conducts animal rescues and adoptions; educates the community on animal overpopulation and solutions; provides veterinary bill assistance and disaster response; and offers pet care for victims of domestic violence, among many other services.

Fundraisers like the Derby Party help to ensure Shelby Humane can continue meeting the needs of countless animals while they await their forever homes.

The party will include a Derby Hat contest for the ladies, a Best Dressed contest for the gentlemen and a luxury gift basket drawing for all.

Tickets include beverage tokens, hors d’oeuvres catered by Taziki’s and K&J’s Elegant Pastries, live music by the 3 More Miles Band and the opportunity to win prizes.

The following ticket packages are available:

$25 – general admission – one ticket and one beverage token.

$60 – VIP – two tickets, two beverage tokens and two entries for the race drawing.

$290 – group – eight tickets, 16 beverage tokens and eight entries for the race drawing.

Monetary donations also will be accepted at the event. To make a donation, text “SHELBY” to 41444 and use “Derby Donation” as the note.

This year, the party will be hosted by The Dixie Flyers, a Birmingham-based flyball club.

Flyball is a dog sport in which two teams of four dogs race relay-style in parallel lines.

In an effort to further support Shelby Humane, the Dixie Flyers have arranged a gift basket drawing of baskets valued from $200 to $570.

Featured basket themes are Alabama & Auburn Football, Kentucky Derby, Automotive, Doggy, Kitchen and Wine & Cheese.

For more information or to purchase event tickets, visit ShelbyHumane.org or the Derby Party Facebook Page.

And hats off—or on, rather—to the Shelby Humane staff members and volunteers who do so much behind the scenes to help our furry friends at all times, including the pandemic.