Shirley Baker
Shirley Baker
Helena
Shirley Baker, age 88, of Helena, passed away Friday, Aug. 21.
A memorial graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Harpersville City Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Baker officiating.
Mrs. Baker is preceded in death by her husband, Braxton Baker.
She is survived by sons, Kent Baker (Meg) and Stan Baker (Ellen); grandsons, Kyle Baker, Braxton Baker (Hannah), and Wyatt Baker; and great granddaughter, Everly Baker.
Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.
James Harold Vick
James Harold Vick Columbiana James Harold Vick, age 91, of Columbiana, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, Aug.... read more