Shirley Baker

Helena

Shirley Baker, age 88, of Helena, passed away Friday, Aug. 21.

A memorial graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Harpersville City Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Baker officiating.

Mrs. Baker is preceded in death by her husband, Braxton Baker.

She is survived by sons, Kent Baker (Meg) and Stan Baker (Ellen); grandsons, Kyle Baker, Braxton Baker (Hannah), and Wyatt Baker; and great granddaughter, Everly Baker.

