Dunkin’ sees busy grand opening in Alabaster

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Residents of Alabaster lined up early Tuesday morning Aug. 25, to get a taste of the coffee and donuts at the grand opening of the city’s new Dunkin’ location.

The store, located at 1114 First St. N., opened its doors Tuesday and welcomed new customer by offering a card that gives access to one free coffee and one free classic donut for a month to the first 25 guests at the event.

Guests lined up outside of the new business anxiously hoping to get one of those cards, and to be one of the first customers at the new location. The first day saw an incredibly busy start to Dunkin’s presence in Alabaster, and brought joy and more options for residents of the city.

“We’ve been working on this site in Alabaster for three years and could not be more thrilled to finally be open for business,” David Baumgartner told guests from the city and the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. “The community has been so welcoming and enthusiastic, and we are looking forward to serving our new neighbors and friends the sweet nectar that is Dunkin’ coffee.”

The franchise is owned by Bluemont Group LLC, who sponsored the grand opening event, and used the day as an opportunity to make a charitable donation of $2,000 through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to Vineyard Family Services. VFS will use the money donated to accomplish its goals of feeding children in need.

Baumgartner is the Bluemont Group president and attend the event to present the donation, and to express his thanks to the city and all of the people who made the new franchise possible.

As the Dunkin’ is hoping to attract new customers, they are offering a wide variety of deals for customers of their new store. For the first few days they are open, the store will offer 99-cent medium hot or iced coffee.

With the new store opening during the COVID-19 pandemic, a top priority is the safety of customers. Customers at the grand opening event got to try out the store’s new digital kiosks, which allow them to order and pay with or without the help of an employee.

While the store does have a welcoming design, in keeping with safety protocols and guidelines, the Dunkin’ is only available for carry out orders at the current time. Guests can order ahead with the Dunkin’ app so that their order is ready for them when they arrive.

The new Dunkin’ is open 5 a.m. until 8p.m. every day of the week, and has employed approximately 17 crew members who are ready to start serving their famous donuts and coffee to the residents of Alabaster.