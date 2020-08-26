Human remains identified in Shelby County case

FROM STAFF REPORTS

SHELBY – On Saturday, Aug. 15, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about possible human remains. Once on the scene, investigators found what appeared to be an adult-sized human skull with no other remains, leading to an investigation.

A little more than a week later, following tests by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, the remain has been identified as Steve Jerome Vick of Columbiana.

Vick was last seen by his family in November of 2017, and was then reported missing on Jan. 2, 2018.

This is an ongoing death investigation and the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the circumstances leading to Vick’s disappearance or death to come forward.

If you do have information, you can contact Investigator Dormuth at 670-6027 or Investigator Williams at 670-6283. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 669-4181 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by phone at 254-7777 or on their website at Crimestoppersmetroal.com.