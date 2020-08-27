Calera PD pursuit ends in Jefferson County

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA — Two people were arrested following a theft from a Calera hardware store and an ensuing pursuit that ended in Jefferson County with at least one suspect attempting to flee on foot.

Late the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 26, Calera Police responded to a reported theft of gas-powered tools from Marvin’s on U.S. 31. A vehicle was located shortly, after which the suspects fled into Jefferson County where they lost control of the vehicle they were driving and crashed. At least one suspect attempted to flee on foot, but both were taken into custody with assistance from Vestavia Hills Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Alabama Highway Patrol officers.

According to Calera Police, Roger Benjamin Edward Willis was arrested on charges of felony theft, drug possession and attempting to elude; and Jennifer Willis was arrested on charges of drug possession and attempting to elude. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Jennifer Willis posted bond Wednesday.

The stolen items were recovered.

“The suspects fled in a vehicle into Jefferson County where they lost control and crashed,” said Calera Chief of Police David Hyche. “The suspects then ran on foot and were captured by Calera, Vestavia, State Patrol and Jefferson County officers.”

Hyche thanked the law enforcement agencies and citizens who assisted.

“Taking other people’s property is still illegal in Calera,” said Hyche.