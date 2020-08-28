Athlete of the Week: Riley Underwood

Athlete of the Week: Aug. 23, 2020

Name: Riley Underwood

School: Briarwood Christian



Grade: 12th

What sports do you play? Bass fishing team.

Do you have a pre-game/competition ritual? No.

What’s your favorite subject at school? Why? Math, because Ms. Kolling is my favorite teacher.

Are you involved in other school activities or groups? Yes, I have been on the track and field team as a pole vaulter. I am also part of the video production team at Briarwood.

What are your hobbies? Fishing, and I enjoy working on my truck. I am employed at Field & Stream in Hoover and enjoy working there.

What is your favorite sports team? University of Alabama football and University of Montevallo fishing team.

Who is your favorite athlete? Aaron Martens, fishing pro.

What do you want to be when you grow up? I’d like to own my own business one day. Ultimately I’d love to be a bass fishing pro but I know that is a tough road. I’m going to the University of Montevallo in the fall and will be part of the President’s Outdoor Scholars Program and bass fishing team. I plan to major in communications and business.

The Shelby County Reporter’s Athlete of the Week is open to students of all ages who play any sport for public, private or home schools in the county. To nominate someone, contact Scott Mims at 250-669-3131 or scott.mims@shelbycountyreporter.com.

Sponsored by Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union.