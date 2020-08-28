Chamber celebrates outstanding healthcare professionals in Shelby County
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Shelby County’s leading healthcare professionals were recognized Aug. 26 at The Shelby County Chamber’s Sixth Annual Healthcare Professional of the Year program co-sponsored by Brookwood Baptist Health/Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Buffalo Rock.
The program was held virtually via Zoom.
The Chamber’s Health Services Work Group began seeking nominations in June of individuals who have made an outstanding contribution in healthcare to the community.
Any healthcare professional employed in the Shelby County area was eligible to be nominated.
Nominees submitted information about their background, accomplishments, community impact, how they have improved the health of their patients and why they chose a career in healthcare.
The information received from each nominee was reviewed by three judges and the recipients were chosen.
“Given that Shelby County is consistently ranked as the healthiest county in our state, it’s important to recognize these professionals who play an integral part in making that happen,” Chamber President and CEO Kirk Mancer said. “What’s more, recognizing our healthcare heroes – especially during the challenges created by the pandemic – is something we’re honored to do.”
The virtual program featured Dr. Timothy Ansley, with Inverness Eye Care, as the keynote speaker discussing eye health in the workplace.
All nominees will be recognized before the program concluded with recipients in the following four categories announced: Heart of Healthcare, Committed to Communities, Legacy of Excellence and 2020 Healthcare Professional of the Year.
The 2020 nominees in alphabetical order are:
- Dr. Timothy J. Ansley – Inverness Eye Care
- Dr. James Beretta – Anesthesia Pain Management
- April Brasher, BSN, RN, SANE-A – SafeShelby Sexual Assault Services
- Susan Bria, CNO, RN – Shelby Baptist Medical Center
- Dr. Emily Bell Casey – Andrews Sports Medicine
- Timothy L. Christopher, MD, FACS – Advanced Surgeons, PC
- Treasa Daly, RN, MSN, NSCN – Shelby County Schools
- David Gann, Specialized Technician – 101 Mobility
- Dr. Lee Goldenberg – Greystone Chiropractic
- Dr. Robbie Hayes, Hayes Eye Center/Chelsea MedPlaza
- Dr. J. Timothy Haywood – Inverness Family & Cosmetic Dentistry
- Tracy Jacobs, M.D. – Grandview Medical Center
- Doug Lipperd, M – Brookwood Baptist Health, Primary Care Network, Cahaba Heights
- Daniel Listi, CEO – Brookwood Baptist Health/Shelby Baptist Medical Center
- Andrea Maddox, BSN, RN – Shelby County Schools
- Marion McCrimon, LPN – Shelby County Schools
- Dr. Vicki Moore – Birmingham Internal Medicine Associates
- Dr. Kelly Page – Chelsea Orthodontics
- Dr. Irma Palmer – Chiropractic Today
- Michael Shields – Shelby County Schools
- Dr. David Stull – Hometown Chiropractic
- Jill Tomassetti, RN – Brookwood Baptist Health/Shelby Baptist Medical Center
- Bobby F. Shunnarah, DMD – Montevallo Dentistry
The 2020 recipients are:
- Heart of Healthcare – Andrea Maddox, BSN, RN, Health Science teacher at Chelsea High School
- Committed to Community – Dr. Robbie Hayes, Hayes Eye Center
- Legacy of Excellence – Dr. Emily Casey, Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
- 2020 Healthcare Professional of the Year – April Brasher, BSN, RN, SANE-A, SafeShelby, SafeHouseShelby
