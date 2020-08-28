Marriages for the week of Aug. 30, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Aug. 17-21:
-Candace Carpenter to Matthew Corey Ison.
-Giselle Martinez to Luis Antonio Parente Gutierrez.
-Fredrick Foster to Qualisa Labre Peasant.
-Justin Adams to Emily Elizabeth Smithey.
-Luke Miller to Renee Elizabeth Nicholas.
-Andrew Morrow to Elizabeth Ann Smith Robinson.
-Jerry Wagner to Molly Beth Moseley.
-Henry Brito to Daniela Torres Martinez.
-Christopher Hill to Hayden Elizabeth Gambill.
-Dylan Martin to Guerry Caroline Force.
-Jamiel Saliba to Lesley Marie Smith Langston.
-Lydia Lindow to Juan Pablo Lopez Galvan.
-Michael Reeves to Ashlyn Brittany Boyd.
-Steven Davis to Dona Lynn Bullock.
-Gilbert Bailey to Rebecca Kayla Bowling.
-Mark Duncan to Meghan Schefano Funk.
-Michael Fowler to Mariah Ruth Hintz.
-Maggi Eades to Crystal Lynn Buchanan.
-Kenneth Young to Sarah Grace Stephens.
-Dalton McKinley to Kayla Renae Batton.
-Morgan White to Bridget Bernice McIntyre.
-Justin Goggins to Joelene Renee Chase.
-Andrew Hartz to Cecilia Marie Henderson.
-Brandon Evans to Moriah Simone Faulkner.
-Patricia McDaniel to Arthur Franklin Lee.
-Robert Gosnell to Teresa Mayness Lockhart.
-Brandon Dettwiller to Kristina Noel Brown.
-Christopher Brown to Glenda Cunningham.
-Marc Gonzalez to Alexandra Vasken Megerdigian.
-Robin Rouse to Cyle Wayne Wampler.
-Byron Vice to April Lanelle Vice.
-Taylor Horton to John Pinkney Massey.
