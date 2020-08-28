Restaurant scores for the week of Aug. 30, 2020
The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from July 9-29:
Limited Food
-Quality Inn; 357 Highway 304; 7/29/20; 98.
Mobile Food Service
-Thirstea Cafe 280 Mobile Unit; 170 Inverness Plaza; 7/13/20; 100.
Camp
-Kanawahala Program Center; 831 Girl Scout Road; 7/9/20; 98.
Food Service Establishment
-Kanawahala Program Center; 831 Girl Scout Road; 7/9/20; 100.
Summer Feeding Program
-First Baptist Church of Alabaster; 903 3rd Avenue NW; 7/13/20; 100.
-Mount Olive Baptist; 200 Simmsville Road; 7/13/20; 100.
Hotel/Motel
-Shelby Motor Lodge; 1560 First Street North; 7/9/20; 87.
-Best Western Plus; 800 Corporate Ridge Drive; 7/9/20; 90.
-Quality Inn; 357 Highway 304; 7/29/20; 90.
-Harpersville Motel; 4941 Highway 280 East; 7/22/20; 90.
-Quality Inn; 110 Cahaba Valley Parkway; 7/27/20; 93.
-Sleep Inn; 200 Southgate Drive; 7/29/20; 98.
Restaurant scores for the week of Aug. 23, 2020
