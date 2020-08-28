Student of the Week: Veronica Kloss

Student of the Week: Aug. 23, 2020

Name: Veronica Kloss

School: Oak Mountain High School

Grade: 12th

What’s your favorite subject in school? My favorite subject is English because I like that it allows me to be creative. Other subjects focus more on memorization of fact, but English allows me to have different interpretations of works. I also generally enjoy writing.

What school groups are you involved in? I am a part of my school’s Thespian Troupe. I am the senior representative for our chapter of the International Thespian Society. In theater, I mainly focus on acting, house management and playwriting.

What community groups are you involved in? I am a frequent volunteer at North Shelby Library.

Who is your favorite teacher? My favorite teacher is Mrs. Strickland. She is the theater, theater tech and public speaking teacher. More importantly to me, however, she is the sponsor/director of the theater department. Her room is always open to students and she always is willing to try to help her students.

What are your hobbies? I enjoy playwriting. I have written many plays and one has won Superior ratings twice at Trumbauer.

If you could donate $100 to a charity, which one would you choose? Planned Parenthood.

What do you want to be when you grow up? I either want to do something with writing, acting or marketing.

The Shelby County Reporter’s Student of the Week is open to students of all ages who attend public, private or home schools in the county. To nominate someone, contact Scott Mims at 250-669-3131 or scott.mims@shelbycountyreporter.com.

Sponsored by Compact 2020.