Helena Market Days wraps up a successful season

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – Despite all the turmoil from this year, residents of Helena were still able to go out an enjoy the bountiful offerings at the Helena Market Days every Saturday during the summer.

Now, as fall approaches, the market held its last day on Saturday, Aug. 29, to close out another successful year. Looking back on the year, Chairman Scot Newman said despite everything that happened, the year was actually a great success.

“With the pandemic and with us not being able to do our special events, the customers and the people came out. I was amazingly surprised,” Newman said. “It was actually one of our good years. I was very surprised and humbled at how well the turnout was this year.”

This year marked the Helena Market Days’ 11th year of bringing residents and nearly 20 local vendors together every Saturday to indulge in the fresh produce offered.

Customers were ready and willing to come out, provided that the area was safe, and according to Newman vendors and workers went out of their way to make sure the environment was safe for everyone.

“I think our involvement in getting out there and letting people know that we are here and that we are wearing our masks helped the customers feel more comfortable and want to come,” Newman explained. “We were ready for people to come. People were aware that we were wearing masks and taking precautions, and I think they were happy and they came out.”

Looking forward to the 2021 season, Newman said that the Helena Market Days are planned to run through the same schedule, and they are considering running longer into the fall but no decisions have been made yet.

Overall the market was a haven for people looking to get out of their houses, but in a way that didn’t compromise their health. In being able to offer this to customers, the Helena Market Days was able to have a successful year.

“The outpouring of support from people coming out was awesome and I didn’t expect it in the way that it happened,” Newman said.