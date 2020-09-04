Marriages for the week of Sept. 6, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Aug. 24-28:
-Kordarrius Wyatt to Jacquelyn Nicole Holt.
-Lauren Grant to Zane Mitchell Stephens.
-Logan Wilson to Madalyn Rae Swinsick.
-Gabriela Moreno to Arturo Quintana.
-Timothy Flowers to Eliza Ann Davis.
-Zachary Loggins to Cathy Jo Manderson.
-Joshua Stone to Allison Lauren Wilson.
-Avery Preuc to Molly Grace Brumfield.
-Hunter Smith to Leslie Elaine Bennett.
-Mark Smith to Latisha Lynn Nixon.
-Caleb Baxter to Lauren Elizabeth Bradshaw.
-Aysha Johnson to D. Jon Bryant Nicaro.
-Jamaul Walter to Brenita Roshandra Ingram.
-Dillon McDaniel to McKinsey Grace Locklin.
-Matthew West to Maygan Rebeca Hamilton.
-Shawn Linn to Tina Louise Adams.
-Courtney Smith to Ryan Russell Hamrac.
-Taylor Bice to Aaron Grant Wykoff.
-Carl Jett to Shanna Joyce Burrell Wilkinson.
-Shaquonda Pitts to Quentin Earnest Maurice Brown.
-Jonta Pritchett to Andrea L. Miya Mills.
-Sandra Woodard to Edwin Tsay.
-Oscar Carranza to Brenda Yaneth Espinoza Ponce.
-Joseph Wipperman to Elizabeth Lashae Hartley.
-John Ward to Donna D. Coleman.
-Caitlin Jones to Cody Shane Gray.
-Jennifer Bond to Robert Wade Kirkland.
-Carolann Langford to Jonathan Alan Hyde.
Land transactions for the week of Sept. 6, 2020
