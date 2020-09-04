Sheriff’s reports for the week of Sept. 6, 2020
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 14-23:
Aug. 14
-Criminal possession of a forged instrument from Shelby County Community Corrections.
Aug. 17
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2000 block of Belvedere Cove, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Huntwood Road, Shelby.
Aug. 18
-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Fire investigation from the 9000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A residence was damaged.
-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Limerock Road, Harpersville. A 2009 Chrysler Town & Country sustained $450 in damages.
-Criminal mischief from the 1700 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A broken window and broken flood light were damaged.
-Death investigation from the 17000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.
-Death investigation from the 500 block of Indian Trail, Indian Springs.
-Death investigation from the 0 block of Monte Tierra Trail, Alabaster.
-Harassing communications from Morris Estates, Wilsonville.
-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 21000 block of Shelby County 55, Vandiver. A 2016 Ford F-150 sustained $300 in damages.
-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Forest Meadows Circle, Birmingham. $1,000 was stolen via an illegal cash app transaction.
-Incident from the 1 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. Assorted checks and money orders were recovered.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Smokey Road and Savannah Club Drive, Calera. Suspected methamphetamine (0.5 gram) was recovered.
-Harassing communications from Shelby County 416, Wilsonville.
Aug. 19
-Incident from the 0 block of Chisolm Circle, Montevallo. A 2017 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Creswell Road and Wagon Road, Harpersville. A glass pipe, electronic scale, Clonazepan (0.5 milligram) and a bag with suspected methamphetamine (0.5 gram) were confiscated.
-Possession of synthetic urine from Shelby County Community Corrections.
-Information report from the 100 block of McGowan Road, Wilsonville.
-Direct harassment from the 100 block of Greenwood Lane, Wilsonville.
-Criminal mischief from the 6600 block of Walt Drive at Life Storage, Birmingham. An outdoor game camera was damaged.
-Domestic violence investigation from the 5200 block of Meadow Garden Lane, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 2000 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.
-Theft of property from the 5000 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. A utility trailer valued at $800 was stolen.
-Theft of property first degree from the 30400 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A Royal Dalton china set, gold plated with floral designs, valued at $20,000 was stolen.
-Domestic violence-suffocation or strangulation from the 10 block of Morris Estates Drive, Wilsonville.
-Identity theft from the 800 block of Meadow Ridge Lane, Birmingham. Fraudulent charges of $9.33, $50, $12.70 and $25 were made.
-Theft of property from the 1800 block of Shelby County 30 Lot 10, Columbiana. A Ford F-250 truck valued at $20,000 and a Cat Head winch valued at $4,500 were stolen.
-Incident from the 0 block of Cummins Drive, Montevallo.
-Property damage from the 300 block of Carnoustie N., Birmingham. Grass valued at $50 was damaged.
-Harassment from the 800 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.
-Harassment from the 2100 block of Beaver Creek Road, Shelby.
-Incident from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.
Aug. 20
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. Methamphetamine (.5 gram) and a broken glass pipe with residue connected to a rubber hose were confiscated.
-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Cardboard containing approximately 1.8 grams of a powdery white substance was confiscated.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 0 block of Shelby County 260, Maylene. A trailer tire valued at $100 was stolen.
-Harassing communications from the 3300 block of Chippenham Circle, Birmingham.
-Rape, domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Shore Front Lane, Wilsonville.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2000 block of Springfield Drive, Chelsea.
-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Chelsea Park Bend, Chelsea.
-Miscellaneous from the 5500 block of Double Oak Lane, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 200, Montevallo.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Blacksmith Lane, Wilsonville.
-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2200 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. A backpack valued at $80, fishing tackle valued at $400, 14-karat gold necklace valued at $300, tackle box and contents valued at $245 and an Ugly Stick rod in a Plano case valued at $120 were stolen.
-Property damage from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. Loading dock railing was damaged.
-Agency assist from the 2400 block of Alabama 25, Wilton.
Aug. 21
-Miscellaneous from the 1000 block of Somerset Lane, Birmingham.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.
-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 9000 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds.
-Civil dispute from the 2000 block of Chelsea Park Bend, Chelsea.
-Duties of driver to remain at accident from the 1300 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2004 Lexus RX330 was damaged.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 400 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. House décor valued at $60 was stolen.
-Abandoned vehicle impoundment from Shelby County 17 and Cedar Way, Montevallo. A 1998 Toyota Tacoma was confiscated.
-Incident from the 100 block of Chestnut Lane, Helena.
Aug. 22
-Incident from the 0 block of Shelby County 19, Montevallo.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Meth (.2 gram), heroin (.1 gram), unknown white powder, suspected heroine (.1 gram) and needles were confiscated; a Razor scooter was recovered.
-Incident from Shelby County 416, Wilsonville.
-Trespass from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Chesser Loop Road, Chelsea.
-Menacing from the 100 block of Chisolm Circle, Montevallo.
-Criminal mischief from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2010 Toyota Tundra sustained $900 in damages.
-Public lewdness from the 31100 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.
-Theft of lost property fourth degree from the 4100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A cell phone valued at $60 was stolen.
Aug. 23
-DUI-controlled substance from U.S. 280 and Corporate Parkway, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from Shelby County 416, Wilsonville.
-Domestic violence investigation from the 100 block of Gable Lane, Montevallo.
-Failure to pay for gasoline from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo. Gasoline valued at $5 was stolen.
-Incident from the 400 block of Cedar Grove Lane, Alabaster.
-Domestic violence investigation from the 2200 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.
