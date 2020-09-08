September 9, 2020

A teen drowned at Oak Mountain State Park late Monday afternoon while spending time with her family on Labor Day. (File)

Teen drowns at Oak Mountain State Park on Labor Day

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:53 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM – A 15-year-old teen drowned at an Oak Mountain State Park lake on Monday night, Sept. 7, while spending Labor Day with her family.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday night, as Pelham Fire Department and other park officials executed a search for the missing teen shortly after.

Her body, however, wasn’t found until close to two hours later around 7:30 p.m. when she was taken to Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster.

Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans has since confirmed the death of the Birmingham-area teen.

It is unclear what caused the incident at this time.

