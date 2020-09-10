Community of Hope to relocate in Pelham

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – Community of Hope Health Clinic has been providing non-emergency medical care to adults in Shelby County out of the Department of Health for 12 years. Now they are moving into a new building that will allow them to better serve their community.

According to CHHC Executive Director Justin Johnston, the move will give the clinic more space to serve a larger amount of people, and most importantly will allow the clinic to be open whenever they need it to be, instead of restricted hours, and will provide more exposure to the community for the clinic.

Their new location at 2692 Pelham Parkway Suite E will provide the clinic with nearly twice the amount of space they currently have at the Department of Health.

“We have had to innovate some of the services that we provide. That closed the possibility of being open at different times. We needed more space and autonomy as to what we can do,” Johnston said. “Us moving allows us to be open when we need to and there are different programs that we want to institute as early as 2021.”

Some of these programs include expanding the clinic’s physical therapy program, opening a dispensary in-house so that patients can have direct access to something that a health care provider prescribes to a patient.

The clinic primarily assists with the Hispanic community within Shelby County. Johnston said this move would allow them to look at starting a prenatal clinic geared directly towards Hispanic women.

The clinic hopes to leave the Dept. of Health in late September and open in their new location on Oct. 5.

More information about the services that are offered can be found by visiting Community of Hope Health Clinic on Facebook or at Communityofhopeclinic.com.