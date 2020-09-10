Donald Gene Vick

Columbiana

Donald Gene Vick, age 78, of Columbiana, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain John Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Era Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.