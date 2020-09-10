September 10, 2020

James Crawford Mitchell

James Crawford Mitchell
Columbiana

James Crawford Mitchell, age 87, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 14 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Sallie Majors officiating. Burial will follow at Elliottsville Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

