September 11, 2020

Marriages for the week of Sept. 13, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 2:53 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Aug. 31-Sept. 4:

-Marcus Mizerany to Amanda Haley Draper.

-Kimberly Dailey to Peter Jonathan Gewin Eaves.

-Cynthia Osburn to Jimmy Carlton Wallace.

-Kane Solberg to Josi Madaline Crosier.

-Luke Schwartz to Alexandra Lee Cochran.

-James McGriff to Yingjun Yuan.

-Gregory Buszka to Andrea Joyce Ray.

-Stephen Horne to Barbara Busby Ray.

-Maria De Castillo to Aldo Martinez Ruiz.

-Jacob Johnson to Lyndsey Nicole Lewis.

-Doke Massa to Katherine Elaine Laatsch.

-Matthew Bush to Caitlyn Brianna Drummonds.

-Erin Morris to James Wilson Jenkins.

-Robert Nelson to Marilyn Rea Silva.

-Mikal Puckett to Michael Hirras Stamatios.

-Karana Nichols to Dominique Stephon Harris.

-Brandan Lloyd to Amber Maree Youngblood.

-James Cantone to Alexandra Danielle York.

-Richard Boothe to Cheryl Suzanne Wilkes.

-Lance Johnson to Savannah Grace Parker.

-Arthur Banuelos to Olga Teresa Lamprea Yepes.

-Jacob Roberson to Leska Mechelle Meeler.

-Samantha Hoke to Jordan Joseph Minor.

-Jason Walls to Abigail Morgan Walls.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries