Elvis E. Walton, age 96, of Columbiana, passed away Friday, Sept. 11.

The visitation will be from 10-10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Union – The Church at Chelsea Park. The funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church with Rev. Bronson Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Walton was an active member of Union United Methodist Church and was a WWII veteran.

Mr. Walton is preceded in death by his wife, Hilma Ahlene Walton; sons, Dennis Ray Walton and Ronald Edward Walton; granddaughter, Laney Ellen Redwine; and brother, Clyde Walton.

He is survived by his son, Gary (Lynn); granddaughters, Kacey (Bronson) and Kara (Joshua); great granddaughters, Lyla, Hazel, Adeline and Reagan; and daughter in-law, Sue.

