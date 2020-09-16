September 17, 2020

Shelby County Football Show Week 5

By Alec Etheredge

Published 5:37 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

On this week’s Shelby County Football Show, we break down our two Games of the Week featuring Thompson at Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain at Hoover, while also talking about our other games. SCR Stars are named in the final 10 minutes.

Side note, the Helena/Pelham game has been canceled, but we still talk about both teams and what the expectation would have been in that game.

