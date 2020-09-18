Student of the Week: Derek Monroy-Mendoza

Student of the Week: Sept. 13, 2020



Name: Derek Monroy-Mendoza

School: Helena Elementary School

Grade: Kindergarten

What’s your favorite subject in school? Coloring.

What school groups are you involved in? (did not answer)

What community groups are you involved in? Soccer.

Who is your favorite teacher? Mrs. McCown

What are your hobbies? Soccer and playing Minecraft.

If you could donate $100 to a charity, which one would you choose? St. Jude’s, to help kids that are sick.

What do you want to be when you grow up? A policeman.

The Shelby County Reporter’s Student of the Week is open to students of all ages who attend public, private or home schools in the county. To nominate someone, contact Scott Mims at 250-669-3131 or scott.mims@shelbycountyreporter.com.

Sponsored by Compact 2020.