Arrest reports for the week of Sept. 20, 2020
The following individuals were arrested and charged by the Alabaster Police Department from Aug. 3 through Sept. 14:
Alabaster
Sept. 8
-Christopher R. Grantham, 39, of Hoover, harassment or harassing communications.
Sept. 9
-Will Alfredo Urrutia-Depaz, 24, of Alabaster, harassment.
Sept. 10
-Montrey Iceberk Cave, 21, of Helena, alias writ of arrest.
-Katlyne Briana Marchand, 25, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
Sept. 11
-Ernest Jared Pugh, 34, of Alabaster, court-ordered time to serve 48 hours.
Sept. 13
-Rachel Ann Waters, 36, of Hueytown, DUI-controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.
-Charity Lynn Hamilton, 34, of Sylacauga, domestic violence third degree.
Sept. 14
-Chelsea M. Baribeau, 29, of Hoover, failure to display insurance.
-Carlos Fabiani, 29, of Pelham, public intoxication.
Calera
Sept. 8
-Rodrigus Childers, 39, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).
-Dante Eugene Britting, 20, of Helena, failure to appear.
-Jason Brian Adams, 23, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, drug paraphernalia.
-Yasmine Niquay Stoudemire, 25, of Calera, failure to appear.
Sept. 9
-Alana Brooke Meeks, 37, of Shelby, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Betty Curry McDonald, 52, of Calera, unauthorized use of vehicle.
-Timothy Rashad Woodson, 22, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-hallucinogen.
-Tiyan Leonte Jackson, 23, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-hallucinogen.
-Jesse Bo Brandon Smith, 34, of Jemison, failure to appear (two counts).
-David Shane Henderson, 37, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).
-Clarence Gilmore Simmons, 52, of Columbiana, failure to appear (two counts).
Sept. 10
-Carolyn Crockett Murray, 55, of Pelham, hindering prosecution second degree, DUI-controlled substance.
-Alexander Cole Harrison, 26, of Pelham, agency assist.
-Thomas Deon Terry, 19, of Maplesville, court commitment order.
-David Hatcher Bailey Jr., 54, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-heroin, drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 11
-Ellen LaChrisha Harris, 34, of Calera, domestic violence second degree, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, escape third degree, resisting arrest.
-Deandre Durell Davis, 35, of Calera, failure to appear (four counts).
Columbiana
Aug. 3
-Pearlie Mae Reed, 43, failure to appear—driving while revoked.
Aug. 6
-Chancy Dale Stone, 23, failure to appear—expired license, failure to appear—no plainly visible tag.
Aug. 7
-Marshall Alexander Ray, 30, failure to appear (three counts)—improper lights, no seat belt, improper muffler.
-Kevin Wayne Towery, 44, failure to appear—theft of property fourth degree.
Aug. 8
-Stanley D. McGhee, 28, failure to appear—illegal parking.
Aug. 12
-William Matthew Lawson, 34, failure to appear—harassing communications, failure to appear—no liability insurance.
Aug. 18
-Michelle Diane Meeves, 54, failure to appear—harassment.
Aug. 20
-Michael Lynn Martin, 50, failure to appear—speeding, failure to appear—driving while revoked.
-Courtney Marie Isbell, 25, failure to appear—expired license.
Aug. 25
-Johnny Lee Pate, 31, drug paraphernalia—first offense.
Aug. 26
-Matthew Ryan Porter, 18, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
-Aaron James Jackson, 18, unlawful possession of a controlled substance—marijuana.
Aug. 27
-Carl Richard McAnnally, 56, failure to appear—driving while license suspended, failure to appear—no trailer tag.
-Jarifa Fitzgerald Carter, 53, reckless endangerment.
Aug. 28
-Austin Wayne Hill, 19, failure to appear—running red light, failure to appear—expired tag.
-Edward Paul Gregg, 63, failure to appear—theft of property fourth degree (three counts).
Aug. 29
-Terry Lynn Abbott, 60, DUI.
-Jonathon Chance Merrell, 19, failure to appear—improper muffler.
Aug. 30
-Dustin Kirk Robinson, 30, failure to appear—running stop sign.
Helena
Sept. 8
-Elijah Dejuan Mikula, 26, DUI-alcohol.
-Daniel Ray Brown, 36, failure to appear-traffic.
-Jasmine Harvill, 20, giving false ID to law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana second degree, firearms license required.
Sept. 9
-Drew Bowen Handley, 32, disorderly conduct.
Sept. 10
-Montrey Iceberk Cave, 21, probation violation.
-Mario Eduardo Henriquez, 28, DUI-any substance, possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance.
-Henacii Lakenya Robinson, 21, miscellaneous information.
Sept. 12
-Alex Cameron Bain, 20, DUI-alcohol under age 21.
Sept. 13
-Jamie Lauren Schultz, 28, DUI-alcohol.
-London Danelle Craig, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Montevallo
Sept. 6
-Jameian Stephun Murphy, agency assist arrest.
Sept. 9
-Edward Anthony Shelton, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.
-David Shane Henderson, agency assist arrest.
Sept. 14
-Brooke McKinney Hill, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
-Sam Douglas Brooks, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
Pelham
Sept. 6
-Michael Eidson, 40, of Pelham, domestic violence 3rd degree.
-Walter Velasquez, 23, of Birmingham, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.
Sept. 7
-Jorge Landa Teodoro, 38, of Pelham, DUI-.08 BAC or greater and domestic violence 3rd degree.
Sept. 9
-Lionel Robinson, 53, of Helena, DUI-influence of alcohol.
-Carlos Mines, 26, of Birmingham, alias warrants.
-Rodney Dodd, 41, of Hoover, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Jennifer Myers, 43, of Columbiana, alias warrants.
-Lanitra Tyus, 32, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.
-Levoris Snow, 33, of Center Point, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.
Sept. 10
-Michael Tully, 48, of Hueytown, home repair fraud.
-Reid Baldwin, 37, of Hoover, public lewdness.
Sept. 11
-Jeremiah Perryman, 26, of Pelham, alias warrants.
